Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

India captain Suryakumar Yadav offered solace to Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage during Asia Cup 2025 after the 22-year-old lost his father, Suranga Wellalage, to a sudden heart attack earlier this month

  • Suryakumar Yadav comforted Dunith Wellalage after the match, offering words of support 

  • Wellalage lost his father during the tournament but bravely returned to play for Sri Lanka

  • Sri Lanka’s strong chase against India fell short in a Super Over, setting up an India-Pakistan final

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won hearts with a heartwarming moment after the Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Following the match, Suryakumar walked up to young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, placed his hand on the Sri Lankan’s shoulder, and shared a few encouraging words.

Wellalage has been carrying immense personal grief. During Sri Lanka’s earlier game against Afghanistan, the 22-year-old lost his father. Cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya broke the news to him after the match, after which he flew back to Colombo for the last rites before rejoining the squad.

Wellalage’s Return To The Team 

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming gesture here:

Despite his personal loss, Wellalage showed courage when he returned ahead of Sri Lanka’s clash against Bangladesh. However, he struggled to make an impact and was eventually left out for the final two matches of the campaign.

 Sri Lanka’s Near Miss Against India

For Sri Lanka, beating India would have been a morale booster before the upcoming T20 World Cup. They came agonisingly close. Chasing 203 after strong knocks from Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (49), Sri Lanka were on course with Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant 107 and Kusal Perera’s 58. At 134 for 1 in 12 overs, victory seemed certain.  

But India clawed back into the contest, dragging the game to a Super Over. Arshdeep Singh bowled a superb over, restricting Sri Lanka to just two runs, and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win with a boundary on the very first ball.

India continued their unbeaten run and will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on September 28.  

