India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

Though he was out of the crease by a long margin off the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's Super Over innings, Dasun Shanaka did not lose his wicket, much to the bemusement of the Indian team and many fans

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out Super Over Confusion Explained
Dasun Shanaka scored two runs off the last ball of the 20th over to help Sri Lanka level India's 202-run total in the final Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka levelled India's 202-run total in last Super Four match of Asia Cup

  • Arshdeep Singh appealed successfully for Dasun Shanaka's caught-behind

  • Shanaka reviewed it right away and had decision overturned by DRS

The already thrilling India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash took an extra dramatic turn with a bizarre sequence of events unfolding during the Super Over in Dubai on Friday (September 26, 2025). India eventually won the humdinger to maintain their winning streak ahead of the big-ticket final against Pakistan.

India Vs Sri Lanka: What Was Super Over Wicket Confusion All About?

But before that, there was a remarkable wicket-that-wasn't in the Super Over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Dasun Shanaka, the batter on strike, played and missed the fourth delivery and inexplicably tried to scamper through for a single.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep optimistically appealed for a caught-behind and umpire Gazi Sohel raised the finger as well. Spotting Shanaka out of the crease, India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson took aim and threw underarm to break the stumps.

India thought they had their man, the second and last wicket of the Super Over innings, and began to walk off. But seeing the caught-behind decision, Shanaka reviewed it right away and indeed, he was adjudged not out with replays showing he had missed the ball completely.

India Vs Sri Lanka: Why Did Run Out Not Stand?

Though he was out of his ground by a long margin, Shanaka did not lose his wicket, much to the bemusement of the Indian team and many fans. The reason for the decision, however, is rooted in the game's laws.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Law 20.1.1.3, as soon as umpire Sohel ruled Shanaka out caught-behind, it became a dead ball and thus, the run out became moot. The first decision made by the umpires always stands in such scenarios.

To be clear, had Arshdeep not appealed and/or the umpire not raised his finger, the run out would have stood and India would have had their man.

It is another matter that all the drama did not lead to much, with Shanaka holing out to Jitesh Sharma at deep backward point off the very next ball. The Lankan Super Over yielded just two runs and Suryakumar Yadav rattled off the tiny target with a boundary off the first ball of India's Super Over innings.

Though inconsequential in terms of progression to the summit clash, the game was arguably the best witnessed in this edition of Asia Cup T20. Pathum Nissanka smashed a 58-ball 107 to help Sri Lanka level India's 202-run total and force the one-over shootout.

Kusal Perera and Nissanka took the Indian bowling to cleaners, amassing an unbroken 107-run partnership in the first 10 overs to raise visions of an unlikely Sri Lanka victory. The quickfire fifties from Perera and Nissanka meant Sri Lanka notched up 114 runs at the halfway stage of their innings, which is the highest total at the 10-over mark in Asia Cup T20 history.

Varun Chakaravarthy eventually broke the big 127-run stand, having Perera stumped by Sanju Samson for a 32-ball 58 to bring India back in the game. Nissanka went on to get his hundred, and was named the Player of the Match despite Sri Lanka's defeat for his incredible knock.

Maheesh Theekshana Pulls Off Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill in IND Vs SL Asia Cup Clash 2025, Watch Video - SonyLIV
Maheesh Theekshana Pulls Off Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill in IND Vs SL Asia Cup Clash 2025, Watch Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, Samson gained much-needed confidence with a useful 39 after Abhishek Sharma's familiar early assault as India posted an imposing 202 for 5. This was the highest score by any team in the current tournament, surpassing India's 188 against Oman and Afghanistan's same total versus Hong Kong.

While Abhishek blasted his way to a 31-ball-61, Samson was finally in his element at No. 5, playing some breathtaking sixes in his 22-ball-innings. Tilak Varma anchored the innings well to finish on an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, a knock that will do him a world of good.

Abhishek hammering the bowlers in the powerplay has become the norm of this tournament as he completed a hat-trick of half-centuries. Friday's innings was laced with eight fours and two sixes, even as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed cheaply.

India had already secured a spot in the high-stakes final against Pakistan on September 28, while Charith Asalanka's side bowed out of the tournament with this hard-fought display.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Nissanka, Perera Smash Records En Route Blazing Century Stand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  3. Counting Of Votes Begins For Assam’s BTC Election 2025

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

  4. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin