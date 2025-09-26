IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

Follow India vs Sri Lanka live cricket score in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four. Get real-time updates, scorecard, wickets, updates and highlights from today’s IND Vs SL t20i match at Outlook India

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Sri Lanka live score updates from the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage
India head into Friday’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter, this editions last against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on 26 September. X/BCCI
Ind Vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND and SL are set to clash against each other on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This Super Four Clash is going to be a dead-rubber, as both sides have already seen their qualification paths decided. India sealed their place in the final with a convincing win over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka’s defeat to Pakistan knocked them out of contention. With no semifinal implications, the contest serves as a warm-up for India ahead of their high-voltage final against Pakistan. The final match between the arch-rivals will take place on September 28 in Dubai. This will be the third India-Pakistan clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, and also the first time the two teams will face each other in an Asia Cup final.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch favors batsmen, though seamers may find early swing and movement. Spinners can exploit middle overs with turn if disciplined. Dew in the second innings aids batting but hampers grip for spinners. Chasing teams often accelerate, scoring 100+ runs in the last 10 overs.

Check out the weather report.

IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. While the contest will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

IND Vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Head-To-Head

India and Sri Lanka have clashed against each other in 32 T20I matches. The Men in Blue have the upper hand with 21 wins while Sri Lanka have won only nine games so far in the shortest format against India.

India and Sri Lanka meet in their final Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2025, with India using this match as a valuable opportunity to iron out combinations before Sunday’s highly anticipated final against Pakistan. - X/BCCI
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match from the Dubai International Stadium. Catch the live commentary and exciting moments from the match in real time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  3. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

  4. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  4. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Watch: How Nepal’s Gen Z Protest and #NepoKids Movement Toppled a Government

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin