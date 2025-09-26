IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The Dubai pitch favors batsmen, though seamers may find early swing and movement. Spinners can exploit middle overs with turn if disciplined. Dew in the second innings aids batting but hampers grip for spinners. Chasing teams often accelerate, scoring 100+ runs in the last 10 overs.
IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. While the contest will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
IND Vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Head-To-Head
India and Sri Lanka have clashed against each other in 32 T20I matches. The Men in Blue have the upper hand with 21 wins while Sri Lanka have won only nine games so far in the shortest format against India.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match from the Dubai International Stadium. Catch the live commentary and exciting moments from the match in real time.