IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

India head into Friday’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter, this editions last against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on 26 September. X/BCCI

Ind Vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND and SL are set to clash against each other on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This Super Four Clash is going to be a dead-rubber, as both sides have already seen their qualification paths decided. India sealed their place in the final with a convincing win over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka’s defeat to Pakistan knocked them out of contention. With no semifinal implications, the contest serves as a warm-up for India ahead of their high-voltage final against Pakistan. The final match between the arch-rivals will take place on September 28 in Dubai. This will be the third India-Pakistan clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, and also the first time the two teams will face each other in an Asia Cup final.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Sept 2025, 06:23:06 pm IST IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Squads Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

26 Sept 2025, 06:07:33 pm IST IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report The Dubai pitch favors batsmen, though seamers may find early swing and movement. Spinners can exploit middle overs with turn if disciplined. Dew in the second innings aids batting but hampers grip for spinners. Chasing teams often accelerate, scoring 100+ runs in the last 10 overs. Check out the weather report.

26 Sept 2025, 05:51:35 pm IST IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. While the contest will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

26 Sept 2025, 05:44:27 pm IST IND Vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Head-To-Head India and Sri Lanka have clashed against each other in 32 T20I matches. The Men in Blue have the upper hand with 21 wins while Sri Lanka have won only nine games so far in the shortest format against India. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction BY Outlook Sports Desk