India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

India go into the Super Four match with a heavy upper hand over Sri Lanka in T20Is, riding a strong recent record and boosted by their unbeaten Asia Cup 2025 run

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction Match 18
India and Sri Lanka meet in their final Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2025, with India using this match as a valuable opportunity to iron out combinations before Sunday’s highly anticipated final against Pakistan. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have a clear lead in head-to-head, with 21 T20I wins over Sri Lanka’s nine

  • In the last five meetings, India have beaten Sri Lanka four times

  • Google win predictor puts India’s chances at 80 percent for this Super Four tie

India and Sri Lanka meet in their final Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2025, with India using this match as a valuable opportunity to iron out combinations before Sunday’s highly anticipated final against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, already eliminated after defeats to Bangladesh and Pakistan, will look to restore pride at the Dubai International Stadium. For India, all eyes are on their middle-order selection with the management keen to assess the finishing skills of Jitesh Sharma while weighing concerns about Sanju Samson’s role and recent fielding lapses.

The Men in Blue have dominated this stage of the tournament, remaining unbeaten with Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership supported by a consistent batting lineup and sharp bowling. Sri Lanka will be keen to end their campaign on a positive note led by Charith Asalanka, knowing India might rest key players like Jasprit Bumrah before the final. India’s fielding will also be in focus after ten dropped catches in five matches.

The game gets underway at 8 pm IST in Dubai and will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

India Vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head Record

India and Sri Lanka have played 32 T20Is, with India holding a strong advantage. India have won 21 matches to Sri Lanka’s nine, with one game tied and one ending without result. India have been especially dominant in recent meetings, winning four of the last five encounters. Their last clash, at Pallekele in 2024, ended in a tie.

Related Content
Related Content

Matches played – 32  

India wins – 21  

Sri Lanka wins – 9  

No Result – 1  

Tied – 1

India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Match Prediction

According to Google’s win predictor, India hold an 80 percent chance of victory with Sri Lanka at 20 percent. This prediction underlines India’s status as hot favourites in the Asia Cup, thanks to recent form, head-to-head dominance, and squad depth. Sri Lanka have the talent to cause an upset but will need a near-flawless performance to challenge India’s momentum going into the final.

India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND-SL Showdown Before The Final, Chance To Test Bench Strength

  2. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

  3. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  2. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  3. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin