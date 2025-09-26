India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction Match 18

India have a clear lead in head-to-head, with 21 T20I wins over Sri Lanka’s nine
In the last five meetings, India have beaten Sri Lanka four times
Google win predictor puts India’s chances at 80 percent for this Super Four tie
India and Sri Lanka meet in their final Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2025, with India using this match as a valuable opportunity to iron out combinations before Sunday’s highly anticipated final against Pakistan.
Sri Lanka, already eliminated after defeats to Bangladesh and Pakistan, will look to restore pride at the Dubai International Stadium. For India, all eyes are on their middle-order selection with the management keen to assess the finishing skills of Jitesh Sharma while weighing concerns about Sanju Samson’s role and recent fielding lapses.
The Men in Blue have dominated this stage of the tournament, remaining unbeaten with Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership supported by a consistent batting lineup and sharp bowling. Sri Lanka will be keen to end their campaign on a positive note led by Charith Asalanka, knowing India might rest key players like Jasprit Bumrah before the final. India’s fielding will also be in focus after ten dropped catches in five matches.
India Vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head Record
India and Sri Lanka have played 32 T20Is, with India holding a strong advantage. India have won 21 matches to Sri Lanka’s nine, with one game tied and one ending without result. India have been especially dominant in recent meetings, winning four of the last five encounters. Their last clash, at Pallekele in 2024, ended in a tie.
Matches played – 32
India wins – 21
Sri Lanka wins – 9
No Result – 1
Tied – 1
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Match Prediction
According to Google’s win predictor, India hold an 80 percent chance of victory with Sri Lanka at 20 percent. This prediction underlines India’s status as hot favourites in the Asia Cup, thanks to recent form, head-to-head dominance, and squad depth. Sri Lanka have the talent to cause an upset but will need a near-flawless performance to challenge India’s momentum going into the final.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage