Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

After India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Group A match-up, Yadav had dedicated the victory to the victims of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Refused Customary Handshake With Salman Agha At Toss | Photo: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been told to refrain from making any comments that "could be construed as political in nature" by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson in an official hearing following the complaint by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Indian skipper had pleaded not guilty over the accusations that he made political statement after India defeated Pakistan in the group game of the ongoing Asia Cup.

"Surya attended the ICC hearing today. He was accompanied by BCCI's COO and Cricket Operations Manager. Richardson explained to him that he shouldn't be making any comments that could be seen as political in nature," a tournament source privy to the details told PTI on conditions of anonymity

"The sanction can't be ascertained. Since it falls under Level 1, it could either be a warning or a financial penalty of 15 percent deductions in match fees. Surya had plead not guilty and that's why hearing took place," the source added.

After India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Group A match-up, Yadav had dedicated the victory to the victims of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," the Indian T20I skipper had said after India's easy seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.

Related Content
Related Content

BCCI too have filed a formal complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan who both made gestures that have triggered controversy.

Farhan made a shooting gesture with his bat after completing his half-century while Rauf made plan crash and '6-0' gestures towards a section of crowd while fielding. The Pakistani duo's antiques came in the second India vs Pakistan clash of the tournament.

The two teams are set for a third meeting against each other coming Sunday after Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their Super 4 match to reach final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Mehbooba Mufti Blames Centre’s Policies For Ladakh Violence, Seeks Sixth Schedule Protection

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  4. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  6. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

  7. Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

  8. India Sends Fresh Aid To Quake-Hit Afghanistan Via Chabahar