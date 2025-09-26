Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been told to refrain from making any comments that "could be construed as political in nature" by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson in an official hearing following the complaint by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Indian skipper had pleaded not guilty over the accusations that he made political statement after India defeated Pakistan in the group game of the ongoing Asia Cup.
"Surya attended the ICC hearing today. He was accompanied by BCCI's COO and Cricket Operations Manager. Richardson explained to him that he shouldn't be making any comments that could be seen as political in nature," a tournament source privy to the details told PTI on conditions of anonymity
"The sanction can't be ascertained. Since it falls under Level 1, it could either be a warning or a financial penalty of 15 percent deductions in match fees. Surya had plead not guilty and that's why hearing took place," the source added.
After India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Group A match-up, Yadav had dedicated the victory to the victims of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
"Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," the Indian T20I skipper had said after India's easy seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.
BCCI too have filed a formal complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan who both made gestures that have triggered controversy.
Farhan made a shooting gesture with his bat after completing his half-century while Rauf made plan crash and '6-0' gestures towards a section of crowd while fielding. The Pakistani duo's antiques came in the second India vs Pakistan clash of the tournament.
The two teams are set for a third meeting against each other coming Sunday after Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their Super 4 match to reach final.