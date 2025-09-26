India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND-SL Showdown Before The Final, Chance To Test Bench Strength

With India already in the final and Sri Lanka out of contention, the last Super Four game will be key for India to test finishing options and address fielding concerns ahead of the title clash against Pakistan on sunday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match 18
India head into Friday’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter, this editions last against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on 26 September. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

India rest on their unbeaten run and will look to test finishing options against eliminated Sri Lanka 

Sanju Samson’s unclear role continues with Jitesh Sharma waiting as a powerful finisher  

India’s fielding lapses with ten missed catches pose a concern before the final

India head into Friday’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter, this editions last against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on 26 September. Suryakumar Yadav’s men have secured their spot in the final vs Pakistan and will use this match as a chance to fine-tune their lineup.

Sri Lanka on the other hand, having lost both their Super Four games, are aiming to finish the tournament on a positive note. The Indian team management and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's focus will be on evaluating their middle-order, especially with Sanju Samson not fitting comfortably and Jitesh Sharma waiting in the wings.

Fielding has been an issue for India during the tournament, with ten dropped catches including five in one match against Bangladesh. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy admitted the team needs to start taking all chances, adding that the stadium’s floodlights sometimes affect vision. “As they say, you cannot give excuses at this level. As a team, we have to definitely start catching all those because we have qualified for the finals and we should be taking all those catches,” he said.

Struggling Middle Order And Selection Options

India’s top five batsmen have got starts, but the team is still searching for a dependable finisher. Shivam Dube was promoted to number four based on matchups but the balance with left-right combinations did not quite work. Samson’s role remains unclear as he has struggled to adapt to finishing, scoring a scratchy fifty against Oman. His past performances at the top keep him in the side for now, but Jitesh Sharma’s numbers in the IPL as a finisher are strong. At number five he has scored 374 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 147.8 and at number six, he averages an even higher strike rate of 167.

Related Content
Related Content

Fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged Samson is still figuring out his role. The Sri Lanka game could see a shuffle in the lineup, but India will likely rest Jasprit Bumrah again to manage workload before the final.

Sri Lanka Aim To Salvage Pride

Sri Lanka enter the match looking to avoid a winless Super Four after losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan. Charith Asalanka leads their struggling side that includes key players like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST with the match starting at 8 pm IST.

Live Streaming for the India Vs Sri Lanka match will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode.

Dropped catches combined with environmental factors like the stadium’s lighting have hampered India’s fielding but the final demands no mistakes. Both teams look to sharpen their focus in this last Super Four clash ahead of the final on sunday when India plays Pakistan at the same venue.

India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  2. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  3. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  2. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  3. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

  4. Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  6. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  7. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  8. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods