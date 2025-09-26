India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

India have already secured their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final where they meet Pakistan on September 28
Sri Lanka aim to end their tournament on a high after back-to-back losses in the Super Four stage
Catch the match live on Sony Sports Network, with streaming available via SonyLIV and FanCode
India and Sri Lanka meet tonight at the Dubai International Stadium for the last Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025, set to begin at 8:00 PM IST on Friday, September 26. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India, while Charith Asalanka leads a Sri Lankan squad trying to bounce back from two consecutive Super Four defeats.
With India already assured of a spot in the final against Pakistan, this encounter is mainly a warm-up for the defending champions before Sunday’s summit clash. Sri Lanka, the runners-up from the last two editions, have fallen to both Bangladesh and Pakistan, making this their last chance to restore confidence.
India enter the clash unbeaten after dispatching UAE, Pakistan, and Oman in the group stage, and continuing their dominant streak by defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh in Super Fours. Abhishek Sharma has stood out as India’s star with the bat, driving their unbeaten run.
Team management could rotate their squad, potentially resting Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to return for the final and for India’s upcoming Test series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be determined to put up a strong performance to finish their campaign on a positive note.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?
The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played on Friday, 24 September at Dubai International Stadium at 8:00PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?
The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage