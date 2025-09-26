IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India and Sri Lanka facing each other in Asia Cup 2025 last Super Four Clash
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first
India made two changes, Dube and Bumrah out, Harshit and Arshdeep in
India and Sri Lanka face off in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. While India has already secured a spot in the final against Pakistan, this match offers an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and give bench players a chance to prove themselves.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has been eliminated from the tournament but is determined to finish on a high note and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
India's unbeaten run in the tournament continues, with standout performances from players like Abhishek Sharma, who leads the team with 248 runs at an impressive strike rate of 206.66. The team is expected to rotate their squad, providing opportunities for players like Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh to showcase their skills.
IND Vs SL, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.
IND Vs SL, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
IND Vs SL, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Score
India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. This will the first-time both teams will face each other in an Asia Cup final.