IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

IND Vs SL: India face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four dead rubber at Dubai. India aim to fine-tune their lineup ahead of the final, while Sri Lanka plays for pride and momentum

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SL Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
Photo: X/BCCI
  • India and Sri Lanka facing each other in Asia Cup 2025 last Super Four Clash

  • Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • India made two changes, Dube and Bumrah out, Harshit and Arshdeep in

India and Sri Lanka face off in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. While India has already secured a spot in the final against Pakistan, this match offers an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and give bench players a chance to prove themselves.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has been eliminated from the tournament but is determined to finish on a high note and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India's unbeaten run in the tournament continues, with standout performances from players like Abhishek Sharma, who leads the team with 248 runs at an impressive strike rate of 206.66. The team is expected to rotate their squad, providing opportunities for players like Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh to showcase their skills.

India face Sri Lanka in the final Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 with both teams seeking momentum: India, already qualified for the final, and Sri Lanka out to salvage pride before heading home. - X/BCCI
IND Vs SL, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Toss Update

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.

IND Vs SL, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

IND Vs SL, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Score

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. This will the first-time both teams will face each other in an Asia Cup final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
