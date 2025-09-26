Maheesh Theekshana Pulls Off Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill in IND Vs SL Asia Cup Clash 2025, Watch Video

Shubman Gill dismissed early, putting India on the back foot initially
Abhishek Sharma scored 61, anchoring India’s innings and keeping them in control
India 92/3 after 8.4 overs, showing steady recovery despite early setback
India opener Shubman Gill’s much-anticipated return to the T20I side in the Asia Cup 2025 has not gone as planned. After missing the three previous series, fans expected a big impact from the stylish batter. However, his best performance so far came against Pakistan in the Super Four stage, where he managed 47 runs. Against Sri Lanka, Gill struggled once again, failing to make a significant mark at the top of the order.
The Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka saw an early breakthrough for the Lankans, as Maheesh Theekshana removed the Indian opener in spectacular fashion. It was an easily one of the most terrific caught and bowled in recent times.
Theekshana’s Stunning Caught & Bowled
Gill’s innings started positively, hitting spinner Theekshana for a boundary, but the next ball sealed his fate. A fullish delivery, slightly outside the driving zone, tempted Gill into a shot he could not control. The ball took an edge and flew back toward the bowler. Reacting instantly, Theekshana dived to his left and pulled off an absolutely sensational caught & bowled, leaving spectators and the batter himself stunned.
Despite Shubman Gill’s early dismissal, India maintained their dominance, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant 61-run knock. It will be interesting to see how big a total the Men in Blue can post.
India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara