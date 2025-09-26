Maheesh Theekshana Pulls Off Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill in IND Vs SL Asia Cup Clash 2025, Watch Video

Maheesh Theekshana stunned fans with an incredible return catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 clash. Gill departed after scoring just 4 runs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maheesh Theekshana Pulls Off Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill
Maheesh Theekshana Pulls Off Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill in IND Vs SL Asia Cup Clash 2025, Watch Video Photo: SonyLIV
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill dismissed early, putting India on the back foot initially

  • Abhishek Sharma scored 61, anchoring India’s innings and keeping them in control

  • India 92/3 after 8.4 overs, showing steady recovery despite early setback

India opener Shubman Gill’s much-anticipated return to the T20I side in the Asia Cup 2025 has not gone as planned. After missing the three previous series, fans expected a big impact from the stylish batter. However, his best performance so far came against Pakistan in the Super Four stage, where he managed 47 runs. Against Sri Lanka, Gill struggled once again, failing to make a significant mark at the top of the order.

The Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka saw an early breakthrough for the Lankans, as Maheesh Theekshana removed the Indian opener in spectacular fashion. It was an easily one of the most terrific caught and bowled in recent times.

Theekshana’s Stunning Caught & Bowled

Gill’s innings started positively, hitting spinner Theekshana for a boundary, but the next ball sealed his fate. A fullish delivery, slightly outside the driving zone, tempted Gill into a shot he could not control. The ball took an edge and flew back toward the bowler. Reacting instantly, Theekshana dived to his left and pulled off an absolutely sensational caught & bowled, leaving spectators and the batter himself stunned.

Related Content
Related Content

Despite Shubman Gill’s early dismissal, India maintained their dominance, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant 61-run knock. It will be interesting to see how big a total the Men in Blue can post.

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Tilak And Samson Keep Things In Control| IND 133/3 (13) - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sanju’s Cameo Ends With Superb Catch | IND 158/4 (15.3)

BY Deepak Joshi

India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Tilak And Samson Keep Things In Control| IND 133/3 (13)

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  5. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  2. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  5. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin