Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Both Sides Brace For Must Win Clash In Abu Dhabi

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka find themselves winless in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage and face a must win battle in Abu Dhabi to keep their final hopes alive as batting frailties and bowling inconsistencies add to the pressure. Stay tuned for all live updates

Navneet Oberoi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, Todays Asia Cup Super 4 Match PAK vs SL live Updates
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, Today's Asia Cup Super 4 Match PAK vs SL live Updates: Both sides aim for their first victory to keep finals hopes alive. (AP/Altaf Qadri)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup Super 4 Match: Reeling from early Super 4 setbacks, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka head into a virtual knockout at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, September 23, desperate to stay alive in the race for the final; Pakistan’s misfiring batting and struggling bowling remain under scrutiny after back-to-back losses to India, while defending champions Sri Lanka, jolted by Bangladesh in their opener, will look to fix their fragile middle order and rely on Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara to spark a turnaround in this high-pressure clash.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup Super 4 Match: Preview

Both sides enter this contest under immense pressure as they search for their first win in the Super Fours.

Pakistan are reeling from a heavy loss to India while Sri Lanka saw their unbeaten run broken by Bangladesh.

With final hopes hanging in the balance, this fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi promises a high-stakes battle where every run and wicket could prove decisive.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup Super 4 Match: Hello And Welcome!

