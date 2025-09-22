Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Numbers

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Get T20I head-to-head, highest totals, most runs and wickets, and more – stats preview for the PAK vs SL match on Tuesday, 23 September, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: T20I Head-To-Head
Pakistani player celebrating during a match vs India.
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I for both sides

  • Get all the stats ahead of the match, including head-to-head records, highest totals, and top individual performances

  • Sri Lanka are on a five-match winning streak against Pakistan, though Pakistan lead the overall T20I head-to-head 13-10

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a pivotal Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday (September 22).

In their most recent outings, both teams failed to defend: Pakistan went down to India by six wickets, and Sri Lanka suffered a four-wicket defeat against Bangladesh.

Following defeats in their respective Super Four openers, both teams enter this pivotal match knowing that another loss will end their campaign. This Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview highlights why it is a must-win game for both sides.

As the former champions prepare to face off in a must-win T20I cricket match, here's a look at all the numbers that matter:

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-to-Head Record

In the previous 23 T20I meetings, Pakistan have won 13 times to Sri Lanka's 10. The head-to-head record reflects a competitive rivalry.

However, Sri Lanka are on a five-match winning streak against Pakistan, a run started in October 2019. They last met in September 2022, in the final of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I Highest Team Totals

Sri Lanka's highest T20I total against Pakistan is 211 for 3, powered by a 100-run opening stand between Kusal Perera and Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Kumar Sangakkara's 21-ball 44.

Pakistan's best effort came earlier, during the inaugural T20 World Cup. After a dodgy start, they posted 189/6 thanks to fifties from skipper Shoaib Malik and Younis Khan.

- Sri Lanka: 211/3 (Dubai, 2013)

- Pakistan: 189/6 (Johannesburg, 2007)

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I Lowest Team Totals

On the flip side, both teams have had their share of collapses. Pakistan's lowest total in this rivalry was triggered by a brace each by Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, and Sachithra Senanayake.

Sri Lanka's historic low was also a result of destructive spells from pacers: Yasir Arafat, Mohammad Sami, and Sohail Tanvir.

- Pakistan: 95 all out in 17.4 overs (Colombo, 2012)

- Sri Lanka: 99 all out in 19.2 overs (Hambantota, 2012)

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I Biggest Winning Margins:

By Runs: Sri Lanka - by 64 runs after setting a 166-run target 

(Lahore, 2019); Pakistan - by 52 runs after setting a 173-run target (Colombo, 2009)

By Wickets: Pakistan - by 8 wickets while chasing a 139-run target (Lord's, 2009); Sri Lanka - 7 wickets while chasing a 103-run target (Abu Dhabi, 2017)

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I Smallest Winning Margins:

By Runs: Sri Lanka - by 13 runs after setting a 148-run target (Lahore, 2019); Pakistan - by 23 runs after setting a 123-run target (Hambantota, 2012) 

By Wickets: Pakistan - by 1 wicket while chasing a 173-run target (Colombo, 2015); Sri Lanka - by 5 wickets while chasing a 133-run target (King City, 2008)

Most Runs In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20Is:

- For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik: 397 runs in 16 matches, at a strike rate of 124.06 with two half-centuries

- For Sri Lanka, Tillakaratne Dilshan: 323 runs in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 115.77 with one fifty

Highest Individual Scores In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20Is: -

- For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera: 84 runs of 59 balls at Dubai in 2013

- For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik: 57 runs of 31 balls at Johannesburg in 2007

Most Wickets In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20Is: -

- For Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga: 16 wickets in 11 matches, at an average of 19.18 and with best figures of 3/17

- For Pakistan, Shahid Aridi: 14 wickets in 15 matches, at an average of 23.00, and with best figures of 3/18

Best Bowling Figures In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20Is: -

- For Pakistan, Umar Gul: 4/13 in three overs at King City in 2008

- For Sri Lanka, Kaushalya Weeraratne: 4/19 in four overs at King City in 2017

Most Matches Played In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20Is: -

- For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik: 16 matches from 2007 to 2017

- For Sri Lanka, Tillakaratne Dilshan: 14 matches from 2007 to 2016

If we talk about the PAK vs SL match prediction, it will depend on these stats. Cricket is always unpredictable, slightly tilting in Pakistan’s favour, but Sri Lanka are ready to fight back.

