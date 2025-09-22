Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Super Four Match 3: PAK Vs SL Preview, When And Where To Watch

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four on September 23
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are yet to earn points in Super Four
A defeat risks elimination for both teams in Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan lost to India and Sri Lanka in earlier matches
Pakistan and Sri Lanka clash in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, September 23. Watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka cricket match live.
As things stand, India and Bangladesh have each earned two points in the Super Four, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have yet to register a win. A defeat would leave the losing team reliant on other results and net run rate, possibly, to have a chance of reaching the final.
Pakistan progressed from Group A with wins over Oman and the UAE, but lost to arch-rivals India in both the group stage by seven wickets and their Super Four opener by six wickets.
Sri Lanka entered the Super Four unbeaten from Group B, chasing every time, but failed to defend against Bangladesh in their first Super Four match. They lost by four wickets, a result which ended a four-match winning streak.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met 23 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning 13 as against Sri Lanka's 10. But the Lions have dominated recent encounters, winning the last five.
Before that, Pakistan enjoyed a six-match winning streak from June 15 to October 2017. In their most recent meeting, Sri Lanka registered a 23-run victory in September 2022.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Squads
Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Janith Liyanage.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.