PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Get Abu Dhabi weather forecast and Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 23 September

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
PAK Vs SL Asia Cup Super Four Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report
PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Check Abu Dhabi weather forecast and Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka face a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  • Get pitch report and Abu Dhabi weather forecast ahead of the match

  • Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand, with the middle overs likely to be crucial in deciding the outcome

Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, September 23. Get Abu Dhabi weather forecast and pitch report right here to know what conditions the teams will encounter.

With India and Bangladesh already on two points each, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are yet to open their Super Four account. A loss in this match would put the defeated side in a tough spot, leaving them dependent on other results and net run rate to stay in contention.

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview shows why this encounter is a must-win for both teams.

Pakistan, coming off defeat against India, will be keen to bounce back after back-to-back losses in the Asia Cup, including a six-wicket defeat in their Super Four opener.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are looking to recover after their four-wicket loss to Bangladesh ended a four-match winning streak and exposed weaknesses in their middle order.

Looking at the stats, the key PAK vs SL T20I numbers show that Pakistan lead overall 13-10 in 23 encounters, but Sri Lanka have won the last five matches, including the Asia Cup 2022 final. This streak adds an extra layer of intrigue and pressure to the game.

For the PAK vs SL match prediction, key factors include batting depth, strike bowlers’ form, and how well teams handle Abu Dhabi’s pitch conditions. While statistics slightly favour Pakistan, Sri Lanka’s recent streak and experience in pressure situations make this a game that could go either way.

Expect a closely contested battle with both sides fighting for survival in the Super Four stage.

The PAK vs SL live streaming for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Abu Dhabi is set for a hot and humid evening during the match, with temperatures between 33°C and 36°C at the 8:00 PM IST start. No rain is expected, but the high humidity of 58–60% and 16 km/h winds could make conditions challenging for the players. Skies are forecast to remain clear and sunny throughout the game.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to offer assistance to bowlers in Tuesday’s clash, with winds helping the seamers and the surface favoring spinners as the ball grips well. In the seven matches held here so far in the 2025 Asia Cup, the average first-innings score has been around 165, with four games won by teams batting first.

Bowlers are likely to have the upper hand, and teams that manage the middle overs effectively could gain a crucial advantage.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Janith Liyanage.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
