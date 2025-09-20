Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the opening Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, September 20. Fans can catch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I live today.
Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka advanced to the Super Four stage after topping Group B with a perfect record of three wins from three matches. In all three games, the tournament’s second-most successful team batted second, whether enforcing the chase or otherwise.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, bounced back from an opening defeat to Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, followed by a narrow eight-run victory against Afghanistan in a crucial must-win encounter. Litton Das and his teammates secured second place in the group, aided by Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 1: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 1: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 1: Live Score
Just a few days ago, Bangladesh were hoping for a Sri Lankan victory. Now, the rivalry reignites as Bangladesh take the field in Dubai for the first time in this tournament. After a dominant win over Hong Kong, a heavy defeat to Sri Lanka, and a narrow victory against Afghanistan, they head into this clash with mixed momentum.
Bangladesh made four changes to their playing XI for the Afghanistan match but fielded only four frontline bowlers. The big question now: will they adjust their winning combination for today’s high-stakes encounter?