Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, Today's Asia Cup Match Ban vs SL live Updates AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka’s unbeaten charge in Asia Cup 2025 continues as they prepare to open the Super Four stage against Bangladesh. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST on September 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and SL will be brimming with confidence after winning all three of their Group B fixtures, over Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan. Bangladesh, meanwhile, scraped through to the next round with two wins in the group, but will want to right their earlier wrongs, including their loss to Sri Lanka, if they are to challenge for a finals spot. With SL unbeaten and Bangladesh under pressure, this Super Four opener promises plenty of tension, twists, and high stakes.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Sept 2025, 06:44:55 pm IST Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Head-to-Head These two sides have played against each other eight times in T20Is since 2024 and they've won four each, which shows that both teams will have equal chance to win the clash.

20 Sept 2025, 06:10:17 pm IST Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Pitch Report Dubai’s tracks have turned into a spinner’s paradise in this Asia Cup. With 53.6% of the overs bowled by spinners so far, these surfaces are among the slowest in any multi-team T20 tournament held in the UAE, making wrist and finger spin a key weapon for teams looking to control the middle overs.