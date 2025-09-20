Dasun Shanaka Hits 101m Six, Scores 30-Ball Half-Century in Asia Cup 2025 Vs Bangladesh, Watch Video

Sri Lanka scored 168/7 in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four opener against Bangladesh
Dasun Shanaka smashed a 30-ball fifty, including a 101m six to lift the innings
Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets for Bangladesh
Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 168/7 in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match, a crucial opener for the Super Four stage, saw Sri Lanka recover from a shaky start, losing four wickets early.
With Bangladesh looking dangerous after a strong start from their bowlers, Sri Lanka needed a stabilizing innings from their middle-order to set a defendable target. Dasun Shanaka rose to the occasion, guiding his team with aggressive stroke play. Coming in during the middle overs, Shanaka scored a rapid 30-ball half-century, injecting momentum into the innings.
The Record-Breaking Six
Shanaka’s innings was highlighted by a monumental six off Shoriful Islam during the 13th over, a back-of-length delivery aimed at the stumps. Shanaka anticipated the slower ball perfectly, staying deep in his crease before pulling it over deep square leg into the second tier of the Dubai International Stadium.
The six measured 101 meters, drawing cheers from the crowd and establishing Shanaka’s dominance in the middle overs. Alongside other big hits, including five sixes in total, Shanaka’s power-hitting turned the innings around and showcased his ability to shift momentum in crucial games.
Watch the video here:
Match Context and Bangladesh’s Challenge
Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka's innings started slowly, scoring just 72 runs in the first 10 overs. Bangladesh bowlers looked in under control and kept the Sri Lanka batters silent. However, Dasun Shanka and Charith Asalanka decided to shift gears.
Shanaka batted aggressively while Asalanka kept one end safe. Shanka went unbeaten on 64 runs, with a six in the last ball of the innings. Bangladesh did well to pull things back with a couple of wickets towards the death or they were in danger on conceding more than 180 runs.