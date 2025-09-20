India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: IND Vs PAK Preview, When And Where To Watch

India and Pakistan renew their fierce rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai, just a week after their controversial group-stage meeting

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: IND Vs PAK Preview
India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets, capped off by six from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, in their Group A match in Dubai on September 14. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the group stage on September 14

  • The ‘no handshake’ row added extra spice to their storied rivalry

  • Both teams eye a crucial win to boost Super Four qualification hopes

India and Pakistan will meet for the second time in a space of eight days as the arch-rivals enter the Asia Cup 2025, Super Four stage with everything to play for, again. Watch the India vs Pakistan cricket match live on Sunday, September 21.

A fresh checkpoint in their storied fixture, nonetheless, this Super Four clash adds another layer to their fierce on-field rivalry, which has increasingly become a part of the larger off-field narratives, nationalism, geopolitics, etc. Sports, no exception here.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets, capped off by six from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, in their Group A match in Dubai on September 14. Yet, the match will be best remembered for the 'no handshake' controversy.

Suryakumar skipped the customary handshake with his rival number, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss, then led the Indian team off the field after the win. Pakistan responded by questioning the neutrality of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB even considered pulling out of their final group game against the UAE, before eventually backing down.

Now, it's a new match with fresh challenges. India, unbeaten in the tournament so far, have shown depth and flexibility, while Pakistan, despite a stumble, remain capable of turning the tide. 

India Vs Pakistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record

India have dominated Pakistan in T20Is, winning 10 and losing three in 14 head-to-head meetings. One match ended in a tie, that unforgettable Durban showdown during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

After the Pakistan match, India will stay back in Dubai for their other two Super Four matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Pakistan, meanwhile, will head to Abu Dhabi to take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, then return to Dubai for the clash against Bangladesh.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Nawaz, and Salman Mirza.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

The India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.


The India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

