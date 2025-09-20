India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

India Vs Pakistan: Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council have engaged in a back and forth regarding Andy Pycroft's role in India's decision to not shake hands with Pakistan players

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha shares team list with match referee Andy Pycroft at the toss during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andy Pycroft will be the match referee for India vs Pakistan game, PTI report stated

  • PCB have demanded Pycroft's removal with regards to his role in India's no-handshake stance

  • ICC has stood behind its referee despite opposition from PCB

Andy Pycroft will once again be the match referee for the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s game on Sunday, September 21 in Dubai. Pycroft has been at the centre of a controversy since the first India-Pakistan clash at the tournament. Pakistan have requested the ICC to remove him from the panel but the requests seem to have fallen to deaf ears.

"Andy Pycroft is the match referee for Indo-Pak game," a tournament source told PTI on the eve of the match.

The other match referee in the tournament is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson. The list has not been made official yet but PTI reports that among these two names, Pycroft has been chosen to officiate the game.

Pakistan-Andy Pycroft controversy

Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after winning the Group A match that took place last Sunday in Dubai. India captain Suryakumar Yadav also did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan skipper, at the toss where Pycroft was present as the match referee. Alleging violation of 'Spirit of the Game' Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded Pycroft's removal from the panel.

Related Content
Related Content

However, ICC rejected the demand, standing firmly behind its Elite Panel referee.

The ICC rejected PCB's claims and stated that he was merely a messenger, who passed on what was conveyed to him from the designated Venue Manager of Asian Cricket Council.

The controversy got further fuel when Pakistan threatened to boycott their next game against United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ICC later arranged a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan team management comprising captain Salman, head coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

PCB released a video clip from the meeting without audio to claim that Pycroft had apologised and the match against UAE was then played after an hour's delay.

The ICC, then in another e-mail, pointed out that Pycroft never apologised but only "regretted the miscommunication" and also accused PCB of violating protocols related to 'Players And Match Officials Area' (PMOA), which the latter denied.

Amid the controversy, Pycroft is set to officiate another game in what could be seen as a strong signal from ICC of its stand.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: AUS W Move Closer to Mammoth Total As Mooney Gets 100

  2. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  3. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

  4. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  2. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn