Andy Pycroft will once again be the match referee for the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s game on Sunday, September 21 in Dubai. Pycroft has been at the centre of a controversy since the first India-Pakistan clash at the tournament. Pakistan have requested the ICC to remove him from the panel but the requests seem to have fallen to deaf ears.
"Andy Pycroft is the match referee for Indo-Pak game," a tournament source told PTI on the eve of the match.
The other match referee in the tournament is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson. The list has not been made official yet but PTI reports that among these two names, Pycroft has been chosen to officiate the game.
Pakistan-Andy Pycroft controversy
Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after winning the Group A match that took place last Sunday in Dubai. India captain Suryakumar Yadav also did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan skipper, at the toss where Pycroft was present as the match referee. Alleging violation of 'Spirit of the Game' Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded Pycroft's removal from the panel.
However, ICC rejected the demand, standing firmly behind its Elite Panel referee.
The ICC rejected PCB's claims and stated that he was merely a messenger, who passed on what was conveyed to him from the designated Venue Manager of Asian Cricket Council.
The controversy got further fuel when Pakistan threatened to boycott their next game against United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ICC later arranged a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan team management comprising captain Salman, head coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.
PCB released a video clip from the meeting without audio to claim that Pycroft had apologised and the match against UAE was then played after an hour's delay.
The ICC, then in another e-mail, pointed out that Pycroft never apologised but only "regretted the miscommunication" and also accused PCB of violating protocols related to 'Players And Match Officials Area' (PMOA), which the latter denied.
Amid the controversy, Pycroft is set to officiate another game in what could be seen as a strong signal from ICC of its stand.