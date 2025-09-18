India-Pakistan 'no handshake' controversy involving Andy Pycroft has brought match referees under lens
Role of match referee in international cricket has undergone a significant transformation
Job has shifted from a backstage enforcer to a more visible arbiter
The India-Pakistan 'no handshake' controversy at the Asia Cup 2025 has reignited debate over the match referee's role, with Andy Pycroft at the centre.
Match referees are appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but unlike umpires, who make decisions on the field, they operate off the field. They observe the game from a neutral vantage point to ensure that players and officials adhere to the ICC Code of Conduct.
This includes reviewing incidents, issuing penalties for misconduct, and submitting post-match reports that assess both player behaviour and pitch conditions.
From Neutral Arbiter To Political Lightning Rod
The role of the match referee in international cricket has undergone a significant transformation.
When the International Cricket Council introduced match referees in the early 1990s, their primary objective was clear: uphold the Code of Conduct, ensure fair play, and shield umpires from pressure.
However, as cricket expanded globally, particularly with the rise of intense subcontinental rivalries involving bitter neighbours, the responsibilities of match referees became increasingly complex. Add to that the weight of public perception, cultural sensitivities, and political undercurrents.
The Asia Cup 2025 incident highlighted these complexities: how the match referee's role has shifted from a backstage enforcer to a more visible arbiter, a veritable lightning rod, even as sports continue to be intertwined with politics and whatnot.
Asia Cup 2025: The Pycroft Flashpoint And Its Fallout
The Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai became a flashpoint for controversy as match referee Andy Pycroft, a seasoned ICC official with over 695 games under his belt, found himself at the centre of a storm, which can be best described as geopolitical, rather than cricket.
His decisive presence coincided with a fiercely contested match between India and Pakistan.
On September 14, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai, but the match discussions pivoted from on-field performance to off-field topics. Indian players, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, skipped the customary handshake to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Matters escalated when Pakistan alleged that Pycroft had instructed their captain, Salman Ali Agha, to forgo the handshake at the toss, an action said to contravene both the spirit of cricket and the ICC Code of Conduct.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a formal complaint, demanded Pycroft's removal, and threatened to boycott their next match, against the United Arab Emirates.
The ICC rejected these demands. Pycroft not only retained his role but also conducted the delayed/rescheduled Pakistan vs UAE clash in Abu Dhabi.
The team, which threatened to pull out of the match, won and qualified for the Super Four, thus setting up another clash with India. Expect another politically charged match.
Past Controversies Involving Match Referees
The Pycroft incident is not an isolated episode, though. Past controversies have similarly thrust match referees into the spotlight.
Colin Cowdrey, as ICC's first independent chairman, introduced a formal code of conduct in the early 1990s and paved the way for match referees. Mike Smith, former England captain, became the first. The ICC soon assembled a panel of respected ex-cricketers like Clive Lloyd, Gundappa Viswanath, Mike Procter, etc.
Despite its noble intent, the match referee system faced resistance. In 1992, Peter Burge suspended Pakistan's Aaqib Javed for dissent, triggering diplomatic unease. But probably the biggest controversy erupted in 2001 when Mike Denness penalised six Indian players -- including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag -- during the Port Elizabeth Test against South Africa.
Accusations of racism and bias flew from BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, who demanded Denness' removal and threatened to cancel the third Test. South Africa sided with India, appointing Denis Lindsay as a replacement, prompting the ICC to declare the match unofficial.
Likewise, during a Sydney Test in 2008, Mike Procter banned Harbhajan Singh amid racial abuse allegations, triggering a media frenzy.
These incidents serve as a reminder that match officials' decisions often serve as proxies for larger societal and political issues. Their rulings can become emblematic of broader national, racial, or cultural tensions.