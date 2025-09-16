BCCI Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy In Asia Cup Amid ACC Pressure

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI breaks silence after India’s no-handshake snub to Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash, as ACC weighs possible disciplinary action against the Indian team

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy In Asia Cup Amid ACC Pressure
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash

  • India skipped handshakes after the match was concluded

  • BCCI clarified that handshakes are a goodwill gesture, not mandated by cricket laws

  • The no-handshake stance may continue throughout Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed the ongoing row surrounding India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday. The matter, now under the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) radar, has sparked intense debate, with reports suggesting possible disciplinary action against the defending champions.

Sunday’s Group A encounter, which India won convincingly by seven wickets, ended in unusual scenes. Instead of the customary post-match handshake, Indian players walked straight to the dressing room. The move did not sit well with Pakistan’s camp, with head coach Mike Hesson reportedly furious at the gesture, calling it disrespectful and against the spirit of the game.

BCCI’s Stand On The Handshake Row

According to a senior BCCI official, the entire controversy has been blown out of proportion, as the act of shaking hands is not part of cricket’s rule book. “Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention not law that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum,” the official explained.

The BCCI representative further added, “If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team is not bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of strained relationship.” This statement makes it clear that India’s no-handshake stance is deliberate and will likely continue through the rest of the Asia Cup, regardless of how many times the two arch-rivals meet again.

Related Content
Related Content

Match Report: India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025

In the match itself, India posted a dominant performance, chasing down Pakistan’s total with ease to win by seven wickets. The Pakistani side, batting first, could only manage 127 for 9 in their 20 overs, despite some resistance from Sahibzada Farhan and a late flourish by Shaheen Shah Afridi. India’s bowling attack had the upper hand, with standout spells that kept Pakistan under constant pressure.

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: After Back-to-Back Boundaries Ayub Removes Gill; IND 22/1 - | Photo: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
IND Vs PAK Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Skipper Suryakumar Hits Unbeaten 47 As India Thrash Pakistan By 7 Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Following the win, while India celebrated on the field, the usual handshake with Pakistan players at match end did not happen. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and team, instead, made no attempt to engage in that customary gesture, citing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and alignment with national sentiments. Pakistan’s captain skipped the presentation ceremony in protest, and the PCB lodged a formal complaint via ACC.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  3. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  4. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  5. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Shehbaz Joins Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha

  5. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  2. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  3. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  4. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  5. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  6. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  7. Panchayats In Hoshiarpur Move Against Migrants After Child’s Murder

  8. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody