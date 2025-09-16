BCCI Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy In Asia Cup Amid ACC Pressure

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash
India skipped handshakes after the match was concluded
BCCI clarified that handshakes are a goodwill gesture, not mandated by cricket laws
The no-handshake stance may continue throughout Asia Cup 2025
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed the ongoing row surrounding India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday. The matter, now under the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) radar, has sparked intense debate, with reports suggesting possible disciplinary action against the defending champions.
Sunday’s Group A encounter, which India won convincingly by seven wickets, ended in unusual scenes. Instead of the customary post-match handshake, Indian players walked straight to the dressing room. The move did not sit well with Pakistan’s camp, with head coach Mike Hesson reportedly furious at the gesture, calling it disrespectful and against the spirit of the game.
BCCI’s Stand On The Handshake Row
According to a senior BCCI official, the entire controversy has been blown out of proportion, as the act of shaking hands is not part of cricket’s rule book. “Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention not law that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum,” the official explained.
The BCCI representative further added, “If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team is not bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of strained relationship.” This statement makes it clear that India’s no-handshake stance is deliberate and will likely continue through the rest of the Asia Cup, regardless of how many times the two arch-rivals meet again.
Match Report: India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025
In the match itself, India posted a dominant performance, chasing down Pakistan’s total with ease to win by seven wickets. The Pakistani side, batting first, could only manage 127 for 9 in their 20 overs, despite some resistance from Sahibzada Farhan and a late flourish by Shaheen Shah Afridi. India’s bowling attack had the upper hand, with standout spells that kept Pakistan under constant pressure.
Following the win, while India celebrated on the field, the usual handshake with Pakistan players at match end did not happen. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and team, instead, made no attempt to engage in that customary gesture, citing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and alignment with national sentiments. Pakistan’s captain skipped the presentation ceremony in protest, and the PCB lodged a formal complaint via ACC.