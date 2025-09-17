PCB retracts threat to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025
Richie Richardson reportedly replaces Andy Pycroft for PAK vs UAE
Pycroft's removal was requested by PCB after loss to India
ICC rejected PCB's initial plea regarding Pycroft
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retracted its Asia Cup 2025 pullout threat, and Pakistan will field their team in the final Group A fixture against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 17. Meanwhile, match referee Andy Pycroft will reportedly not officiate matches involving Pakistan; Richie Richardson will instead oversee the crucial UAE game, a PTI report confirmed.
PCB Reach Pycroft Agreement
PCB insiders confirmed to PTI a middle-of-the-road agreement regarding Andy Pycroft after significant back-and-forth discussions. The PCB had sought Pycroft’s removal from the tournament after its seven-wicket loss to India last Sunday, September 14.
The board explained this was because the Indian players had reportedly not shaken hands with their Pakistani counterparts, as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The PCB cited violations of ICC rules and regulations in its request, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) initially rejected.
After the ICC rejected the PCB's initial plea to remove Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025, the day remained dynamic. The original rejection letter was signed by ICC's general manager, Waseem Khan, who previously served as the PCB’s CEO.
The ICC subsequently permitted Richie Richardson to officiate the key UAE game, the PTI report said. This arrangement serves as a face-saver for PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister in the Shahbaz Sharif government.
Pakistan Train Ahead Of UAE Clash
Pakistan would have lost approximately USD 16 million by pulling out of the tournament, a substantial sum for PCB. The five Test-playing nations in the Asian Cricket Council, including Pakistan, each receive a 15% share of the ACC's annual revenue.
Sections of the Pakistan media reported that Mohsin Naqvi's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Sharif earlier in the day primarily related to interior ministry affairs and had little to do with the Asia Cup pullout threat. A scheduled press conference ahead of the UAE game was cancelled, with organisers calling it off ninety minutes before team training.
"They want to keep cards close to the chest and not answer any questions about boycott," a PCB insider, aware of developments, told PTI earlier in the day. Despite earlier reports suggesting the team might skip training, the Pakistan players checked in.
Meanwhile, the Indian players continued their gruelling training session, which had entered its third hour, ahead of their match against Oman on September 19.
(With PTI Inputs)