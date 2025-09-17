Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Withdraws Pullout Threat; Richardson To Replace Pycroft – Report

Richie Richardson will reportedly replace match referee Andy Pycroft for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and UAE, after ICC rejected PCB’s appeal to replace the Zimbabwean from the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Richie Richardson To Replace Andy Pycroft
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, center, flips the coin for toss as New Zealand's Mitchel Santner, right, and match referee Andy Pycroft watches before the start the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • PCB retracts threat to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025

  • Richie Richardson reportedly replaces Andy Pycroft for PAK vs UAE

  • Pycroft's removal was requested by PCB after loss to India

  • ICC rejected PCB's initial plea regarding Pycroft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retracted its Asia Cup 2025 pullout threat, and Pakistan will field their team in the final Group A fixture against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 17. Meanwhile, match referee Andy Pycroft will reportedly not officiate matches involving Pakistan; Richie Richardson will instead oversee the crucial UAE game, a PTI report confirmed.

PCB Reach Pycroft Agreement

PCB insiders confirmed to PTI a middle-of-the-road agreement regarding Andy Pycroft after significant back-and-forth discussions. The PCB had sought Pycroft’s removal from the tournament after its seven-wicket loss to India last Sunday, September 14.

The board explained this was because the Indian players had reportedly not shaken hands with their Pakistani counterparts, as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The PCB cited violations of ICC rules and regulations in its request, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) initially rejected.

After the ICC rejected the PCB's initial plea to remove Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025, the day remained dynamic. The original rejection letter was signed by ICC's general manager, Waseem Khan, who previously served as the PCB’s CEO.

The ICC subsequently permitted Richie Richardson to officiate the key UAE game, the PTI report said. This arrangement serves as a face-saver for PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister in the Shahbaz Sharif government.

Pakistan Train Ahead Of UAE Clash

Pakistan would have lost approximately USD 16 million by pulling out of the tournament, a substantial sum for PCB. The five Test-playing nations in the Asian Cricket Council, including Pakistan, each receive a 15% share of the ACC's annual revenue.

Sections of the Pakistan media reported that Mohsin Naqvi's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Sharif earlier in the day primarily related to interior ministry affairs and had little to do with the Asia Cup pullout threat. A scheduled press conference ahead of the UAE game was cancelled, with organisers calling it off ninety minutes before team training.

"They want to keep cards close to the chest and not answer any questions about boycott," a PCB insider, aware of developments, told PTI earlier in the day. Despite earlier reports suggesting the team might skip training, the Pakistan players checked in.

Meanwhile, the Indian players continued their gruelling training session, which had entered its third hour, ahead of their match against Oman on September 19.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
