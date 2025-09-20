India and Pakistan are back against each other again this Sunday
India defeated Pakistan in their Group A clash which made headlines for the no-handshake from Indian players
With both teams eyeing a spot in the final, this IND vs PAK T20I clash will most likely produce fireworks
The India vs Pakistan rivalry returns to the spotlight in the Asia Cup 2025 as the two bitter neighbours clash in a Super Four match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Sunday (September 21).
With both teams eyeing a spot in the final, this IND vs PAK T20I clash will most likely produce fireworks. Here's a look at all the key numbers which has shaped this rivalry in the shortest format of the game, including head-to-head records, individual feats, and many other highs and lows.
India Vs Pakistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record
In the previous 14 T20I meetings, India have dominated Pakistan, winning 10 and losing three. One match ended in a tie, that unforgettable Durban showdown during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Highest Team Totals In India Vs Pakistan T20Is
- 192/5 by India at Ahmedabad on December 28, 2012. India won by 11 runs.
- 182/5 by Pakistan at Dubai on September 4, 2022. Chasing India's 181/7, Pakistan reached the target in the penultimate delivery for a five-wicket win.
India Vs Pakistan T20Is: Lowest Totals Against Each Other
- 83 all out for Pakistan at Mirpur on February 27, 2016. India chased it down with 27 balls remaining for a five-wicket win.
- 119 all out for India at New York on June 9, 2024. India, then, restricted Pakistan to 113/7 for a six-run win.
India Vs Pakistan T20Is: Biggest Winning Margins
- By Runs: India won by 11 runs at Ahmedabad on December 12, 2012. India posted 192/5, then restricted Pakistan to 181/7. Pakistan have never won a match against India batting first.
- By Wickets: Pakistan won by 10 wickets at Dubai on October 24, 2021. They chased down India's 151/7 in 17.5 overs, without losing a wicket. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scored unbeaten 79 off 55 and 68 off 52, respectively.
India's biggest winning margin by wickets was by eight at Colombo on September 30, 2012. They chased down Pakistan's 128 all out in 17 overs.
India Vs Pakistan T20Is: Smallest Winning Margins
- By Runs: India won by five runs at Johannesburg on September 24, 2007. After posting 157/5 in the T20 World Cup final, they dismissed Pakistan for 152 all out in 19.3 overs. Pakistan are yet to beat India batting first.
- By Wickets: India won by four wickets at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. After restricting Pakistan to 159/8, India chased the target down with Ravichandran Ashwin taking a single off the last ball, with Virat Kohli.
Mohammad Nawaz failed to defend 16 runs.
Pakistan won by five wickets at Bengaluru on December 25, 2012. They chased down India's 133/9 in 19.4 overs. This marked their first win over India.
Most Runs In India Vs Pakistan T20Is
- Virat Kohli (IND): 492 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 123.92 and 70.28 average. His highest score in this fixture is 82 not out. The former India captain also has the most fifties in this fixture, five.
- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK): 228 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 111.76 and 57.00 average. His highest score in this fixture is 79 not out. Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez have two half-centuries each, the second most, in IND vs PAK clashes.
Most Wickets In India Vs Pakistan T20Is
- Hardik Pandya (IND): 14 wickets in seven innings at an average of 13.57, with best figures of 3/8.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND): 11 wickets in seven innings at an average of 17.18, with best figures of 4/26.
- Umar Gul (PAK): 11 wickets in six innings at an average of 16.18, with best figures of 4/37.
Best Bowling Figures In India Vs Pakistan T20Is
- Mohammad Asif (PAK): 4/18 in Durban on September 14, 2007. Victims: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Dinesh Karthik to leave India tottering at 82/5 in 12.1 overs.
But the match ended in a tie, and India won the subsequent 'bowl out'. Asif's compatriot Umar Gul also has a four-wicket haul (4/37) at Ahmedabad on December 28, 2012, on a losing cause.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND): 4/26 Dubai on August 28, 2022. But that spell was overshadowed by Hardik Pandya's 3/25 and 33 not out off 17 as India successfully chased down a 148-run target with two balls to spare for a five-wicket win.
Most Matches Played In India Vs Pakistan T20Is
- Rohit Sharma (IND): 12, from 2007-2024; Virat Kohli: 11, from 2012-2024.
- Shoaib Malik (PAK): Nine, from 2007-2021.
After the Pakistan clash, India will take on Bangladesh on Wednesday (Sep 24), and Sri Lanka on Friday. India will play all their Super Four matches in Dubai, which is also the venue for the final.
Pakistan, meanwhile, will travel to Abu Dhabi for their second Super Four match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, then will be back in Dubai for the Bangladesh match.
The two top teams after the conclusion of Super Fours will play in the final on September 28 (Sunday).