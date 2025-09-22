Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Get match prediction and probable playing XIs for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, 23 September

Outlook Sports Desk
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan players celebrating a wicket against India. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash in a virtual eliminator at the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four in Abu Dhabi

  • Pakistan faltered against India, while Sri Lanka slipped against Bangladesh

  • Sri Lanka’s winning streak gives them an edge, but Pakistan’s Abu Dhabi record keeps it open

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 23) is a virtual eliminator. Pakistan lost to India, while Sri Lanka failed to defend a total against Bangladesh in their respective Super Four openers.

With India and Bangladesh already on two points each, the losers of this match will be effectively out of the reckoning. The winners will still need to win their final Super Four clash and hope for a favourable net run rate. That makes Pakistan vs Sri Lanka a must-win game.

PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan Team Analysis

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are under pressure after a six-wicket defeat to India, their second loss to the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite a strong start to the match, they failed to defend 171/5 with the Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stitching a century stand for the first wicket.

Batting talent Saim Ayub broke his run of ducks with a solid start, and Fakhar Zaman looked fluent, but the middle order failed to capitalise. Also, the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has left a void in the batting lineup.

The bowling, too, has struggled. Abrar Ahmed, effective against lower-ranked teams, leaked runs against India, and Shaheen Afridi failed to impress, yet again.

Then the endless off-field distractions, which only compounded Pakistan's woes. But with the two high-stakes clashes against India now behind them, the two-time champions should be in a more comfortable spot. Of course, an India vs Pakistan final remains a distinct possibility.

Pakistan Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Team Analysis

Unlike Pakistan, Sri Lanka entered the Super Four stage unbeaten from the group stage, having chased successfully in all three games. But the first time defending a total, they crumbled and lost to Bangladesh, a team they defeated in the group stage with relative ease.

That four-wicket loss against Bangladesh exposed frailties in the Lankan ranks. The defending Asia Cup T20 champions needed Dasun Shanaka's counterattacking innings, 64 off 37, to mask a fragile middle order. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, however, remains resolute.

Their bowling attack, featuring Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, etc., struggled to contain Bangladesh in their last outing, but they remain a strong unit.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Prediction

Sri Lanka's recent form and squad balance give them a slight edge, but Pakistan's unpredictability, as always, will be a massive factor. Sri Lanka also won both their group stage matches in Abu Dhabi.

However, Zayed Cricket Stadium remains a fortress of sorts for Pakistan in this format. In nine T20I matches played here, Pakistan have won seven, including three against Sri Lanka. But their most recent outing here was in November 2021, against Namibia.

This marks the first PAK vs SL head to head since September 2022. Pakistan lead 13-10 overall, but Sri Lanka are on a five-match winning streak in this fixture. A close finish is on the cards, with Sri Lanka favoured to take two points.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

