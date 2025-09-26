India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super Four: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Weather clear and warm at 31°C with no rain forecast
Dubai pitch offers early swing, spin in middle overs, and dew later
India look to maintain momentum, Sri Lanka aim for a consolation win
India and Sri Lanka face off in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26. This match offers India an opportunity to consolidate their winning momentum as they gear up for the final. Sri Lanka, already eliminated after losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, will aim to end their campaign on a positive note. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super Four: Dubai Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for the match is clear and warm with zero chance of rain. Temperatures are predicted to reach around 31 degrees Celsius, providing excellent conditions for cricket with no interruptions expected for the India Vs Sri Lanka match tonight.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super Four: Dubai Pitch Report
Dubai pitch conditions generally favor batsmen, but early assistance will be available for seam bowlers through swing and seam movement. Spinners will get more turn in the middle overs if they bowl in the right areas. Dew is expected to play a factor in the second innings, which could make it harder for spinners to grip the ball but easier for batters looking to accelerate. Batters should start cautiously and build up as this pitch traditionally allows teams batting second to score 100-110 runs in the final 10 overs.
The Men in Blue have dominated this stage of the tournament, remaining unbeaten with Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership supported by a consistent batting lineup and sharp bowling. Sri Lanka will be keen to end their campaign on a positive note led by Charith Asalanka, knowing India might rest key players like Jasprit Bumrah before the final. India’s fielding will also be in focus after ten dropped catches in five matches.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage