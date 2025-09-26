India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Third Straight Fifty, Joins Elite List

Abhishek Sharma hits 22-ball fifty
Eventually dismissed by Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka for a 31-ball 61
India already in Asia Cup final, while SL have been eliminated
Continuing his rich vein of form, swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma cracked a third consecutive half-century to take India to a position of strength against Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match of Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday (September 26, 2025).
Abhishek raced away to a 22-ball fifty, hitting seven fours and two sixes to get there. He hit one more boundary before getting dismissed by Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka for a 31-ball 61.
In the process, Abhishek became only the third batter to notch up seven successive 30-plus scores in T20 internationals. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (in 2021) and former India skipper Rohit Sharma (in 2021-22) have achieved the feat before him.
Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first. While India have already secured a spot in a high-stakes final against Pakistan on September 28, this match offers an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and give bench players a chance to prove themselves.
The Lankans, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the tournament but are determined to finish on a high note and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara