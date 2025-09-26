Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka hit quickfire fifties
Sri Lanka start strongly in pursuit of India's 203-run target
Varun Chakaravarthy eventually breaks 127-run stand
Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka took the Indian bowling to cleaners, amassing an unbroken 107-run partnership in the first 10 overs to raise visions of an unlikely Sri Lanka victory in the final Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025 on Friday (September 26, 2025).
The quickfire fifties from Perera and Nissanka meant Sri Lanka notched up 114 runs at the halfway stage of their innings, which is the highest total at the 10-over mark in Asia Cup T20 history. It was also only the second 100-plus run partnership in the ongoing edition after Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 105 runs against Pakistan earlier.
Varun Chakaravarthy eventually broke the big 127-run stand, having Perera stumped by Sanju Samson for a 32-ball 58 to bring India back in the game. But one could argue that the batter had done his job, and the damage been done by then in the chase of a 203-run target.
Earlier, Samson gained much-needed confidence with a useful 39 after Abhishek Sharma's familiar early assault as India posted an imposing 202 for 5. This was the highest score by any team in the current tournament, surpassing India's 188 against Oman and Afghanistan's same total versus Hong Kong.
While Abhishek blasted his way to a 31-ball-61, Samson was finally in his element at No. 5, playing some breathtaking sixes in his 22-ball-innings. Tilak Varma anchored the innings well to finish on an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, a knock that will do him a world of good.
Abhishek hammering the bowlers in the powerplay has become the norm of this tournament as he completed a hat-trick of half-centuries. Friday's innings was laced with eight fours and two sixes, even as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed cheaply.
While India have already secured a spot in a high-stakes final against Pakistan on September 28, this match offers an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and give bench players a chance to prove themselves.
The Lankans, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the tournament but are determined to finish on a high note and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
(With PTI inputs)