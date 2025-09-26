India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Nissanka, Perera Smash Records En Route Blazing Century Stand

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera clattered 114 runs in the first 10 overs of the Sri Lanka innings, which is the highest total at the halfway mark in Asia Cup T20 history. It was also only the second 100-plus run partnership in the ongoing edition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4s Pathum Nissanka Kusal Perera Smash Records
Pathum Nissanka, left, and batting partner Kusal Perera touch gloves during the Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka hit quickfire fifties

  • Sri Lanka start strongly in pursuit of India's 203-run target

  • Varun Chakaravarthy eventually breaks 127-run stand

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka took the Indian bowling to cleaners, amassing an unbroken 107-run partnership in the first 10 overs to raise visions of an unlikely Sri Lanka victory in the final Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025 on Friday (September 26, 2025).

The quickfire fifties from Perera and Nissanka meant Sri Lanka notched up 114 runs at the halfway stage of their innings, which is the highest total at the 10-over mark in Asia Cup T20 history. It was also only the second 100-plus run partnership in the ongoing edition after Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 105 runs against Pakistan earlier.

Varun Chakaravarthy eventually broke the big 127-run stand, having Perera stumped by Sanju Samson for a 32-ball 58 to bring India back in the game. But one could argue that the batter had done his job, and the damage been done by then in the chase of a 203-run target.

Earlier, Samson gained much-needed confidence with a useful 39 after Abhishek Sharma's familiar early assault as India posted an imposing 202 for 5. This was the highest score by any team in the current tournament, surpassing India's 188 against Oman and Afghanistan's same total versus Hong Kong.

While Abhishek blasted his way to a 31-ball-61, Samson was finally in his element at No. 5, playing some breathtaking sixes in his 22-ball-innings. Tilak Varma anchored the innings well to finish on an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, a knock that will do him a world of good.

Related Content
Related Content

While Abhishek blasted his way to a 31-ball-61, Samson was finally in his element at No. 5, playing some breathtaking sixes in his 22-ball-innings. Tilak Varma anchored the innings well to finish on an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, a knock that will do him a world of good.

Abhishek hammering the bowlers in the powerplay has become the norm of this tournament as he completed a hat-trick of half-centuries. Friday's innings was laced with eight fours and two sixes, even as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed cheaply.

While India have already secured a spot in a high-stakes final against Pakistan on September 28, this match offers an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and give bench players a chance to prove themselves.

The Lankans, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the tournament but are determined to finish on a high note and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Clinch Super Over Thriller Against SL

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  5. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Counting Of Votes Begins For Assam’s BTC Election 2025

  3. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  4. Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

  5. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin