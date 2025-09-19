Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage Learns Of Father’s Death After SL Vs AFG Game

Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, died from a heart attack
Sri Lanka's young spinner and all-rounder, Dunith Wellalage, plunged into personal tragedy on Thursday, 18 September, after learning his father, Suranga Wellalage, had passed away from a heart attack. Coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager informed Dunith of the news soon after Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Former cricketer and commentator Russell Arnold confirmed Suranga Wellalage’s death on air after Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan. Arnold mentioned that Dunith’s father, "Suranga, passed away just a while ago." He added, "He played a bit of cricket too … he captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter’s."
Arnold further added that Sri Lanka's victory "celebrations will be muted … the team is a tight place, the dressing room," and expressed hope that the team’s unity would see them through to the Super Four stage.
Wellalage's Performance Vs Afghanistan
The Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 saw Sri Lanka chase Afghanistan’s total of 169/8 with eight balls to spare. Mohammad Nabi largely bolstered Afghanistan’s score, smashing an explosive 60 runs off 22 balls, which included five sixes in Dunith Wellalage’s final over. Wellalage’s bowling figures were 1 for 49 from four overs.
Kusal Mendis anchored the Lankan chase with an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, while Kamindu Mendis contributed an unbeaten 26 runs from just 13 deliveries. Pathirana disrupted Afghanistan's top order early, returning impressive figures of 4 for 18.
Uncertainty Around Wellalage's Participation
Dunith Wellalage’s involvement in Sri Lanka’s upcoming Super Four fixture against Bangladesh (September 20), Pakistan (September 23), and India (September 26) remains uncertain. He has played only one match in this Asia Cup so far, which was his fifth T20I overall. His personal loss and emotional strain could influence future team selection decisions.
In the ODI format, Wellalage has recorded two five-wicket hauls against India, including 5 for 40 in the 2023 Asia Cup, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 17.90. For now, all eyes will focus on whether Wellalage participates in Sri Lanka’s next game against Bangladesh on Saturday.