India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Dubai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

India play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final tonight in Dubai
Conditions are expected to be a little warm with no rain in sight
Pitch is expected to be a bit on the slower side with help for spinners
After 41 years of wait, India and Pakistan are finally up against each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This will be the first time the two arch rivals go head to head in the final of this continental event that has seen 16 editions. India are the favourites going into the final but Pakistan have done well in patches and can prove to be a challenging opponent.
India have already defeated Pakistan twice in this Asia Cup. In the first group game, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets.
The second clash, which took place in the Super 4 stage, saw Pakistan competing better but India still managed to secure a six-wicket win.
Let us check how the pitch is expected to play in Dubai and the weather would be like for tonight's game.
India vs Pakistan Dubai Pitch Report
The pitch is expected to be a bit on the slower side. However, the India scored 202 against Sri Lanka in the last match in Dubai and Sri Lanka too managed to score the same, suggesting better batting conditions. So, it could range from anywhere to 140-150 game to a 200 game.
The team winning the toss would like to chase to first gauge the batting conditions.
India vs Pakistan Dubai Weather Forecast
High of 38–40°C during the day, dropping to a comfortable 28–30°C by evening. So, expect the conditions to be a little hot but overall it would be decent with no rain anywhere close.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Match And Telecast Details
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final cricket match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India And Pakistan Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.
Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.