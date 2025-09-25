Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Calls Out Mohammad Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

The 31-year-old pacer took to the social media platform to bash the ex-cricketer wherein he stated Bumrah was not being used the right way in the ongoing tournament

  • Jasprit Bumrah criticised Mohammad Kaif's 'inaccurate' assessment on X

  • Kaif stated Rohit used Bumrah better than SKY in T20I games

  • Bumrah has been picked for the WI series

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has criticized former cricketer Mohammad Kaif's assessment of the former's workload management under Asia Cup 2025 T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on X.

The 31-year-old pacer took to the social media platform to bash the ex-cricketer wherein he stated Bumrah was not being used the right way in the ongoing tournament.

Kaif, who scored 3377 runs in 138 international games, after the game against Bangladesh highlighted how Rohit Sharma as a T20I skipper used Bumrah in different stages of the game whereas the pacer bowled three of his four overs in the powerplay against Bangladesh under SKY.

Kaif pointed that the reason Bumrah bowled three overs back-to-back early on in the innings to avoid injuries, and added that such strategy is not in India's favour.

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif wrote on X.

Bumrah was quick to reply to Kaif's 'inaccurate' analysis as he blasted the former cricketer on X while sharing the message.

“Inaccurate before inaccurate again,” Bumrah wrote while reposting Kaif’s post.

Speaking of Bumrah, the cricketer was picked for the West Indies series, starting four days after the Asia Cup 2025 final.

