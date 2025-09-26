Match referee Richie Richardson conducted ICC hearing at Pakistan team hotel in Dubai
Haris Rauf reportedly faces fine for 'abusive language and aggressive gestures'
Sahibzada Farhan said to have called his gun-fire celebration a 'traditional' one in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe
Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan on Friday (September 26, 2025) reportedly pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup game against India in Dubai. Sanctions appear probable for some of their gestures during the match.
Rauf faces a fine for 'abusive language and aggressive gestures' during the game against India on September 21, according to a PTI report. Farhan, contesting code of conduct violations, defended his gun-fire celebration as a 'traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe' in Pakistan, the report added.
Match referee Richie Richardson conducted the hearing at the Pakistan team hotel in Dubai. Both players attended in person, although they provided their responses in writing. Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema accompanied them. "They are likely to be fined and given demerit points but there will be no match ban on either of the two," a tournament source was quoted as saying in the report.
Complaints And Political Overtones Amid Tensions
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accused the two Pakistani players of making provocative gestures in a formal complaint on Wednesday.
The bitter neighbours are set to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday (September 28).
Rauf mocked Indian fans by mimicking falling planes, while Farhan’s post–half century celebration was deemed offensive by the Indian side.
Pakistan also lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political comments after dedicating his team’s win on September 14 to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces. Suryakumar pleaded not guilty and was cautioned against further politically construed statements, while the ICC has yet to issue an official statement.
Security Concerns And Broader Political Context
Tensions have escalated since India refused a traditional handshake with Pakistani players during the toss, in a gesture of solidarity with Pahalgam victims. Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out an attack in April this year that killed twenty-six people. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor in May to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
(With PTI inputs)