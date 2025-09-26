India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

The players will reportedly be fined and given demerit points but there will be no match ban on either of the two. Haris Rauf was charged with 'abusive language and aggressive gestures' and Sahibzada Farhan hauled up for his gun-fire celebration during the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Fours game

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report
Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of Taskin Ahmed during the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Match referee Richie Richardson conducted ICC hearing at Pakistan team hotel in Dubai

  • Haris Rauf reportedly faces fine for 'abusive language and aggressive gestures'

  • Sahibzada Farhan said to have called his gun-fire celebration a 'traditional' one in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe

Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan on Friday (September 26, 2025) reportedly pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup game against India in Dubai. Sanctions appear probable for some of their gestures during the match.

Rauf faces a fine for 'abusive language and aggressive gestures' during the game against India on September 21, according to a PTI report. Farhan, contesting code of conduct violations, defended his gun-fire celebration as a 'traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe' in Pakistan, the report added.

Match referee Richie Richardson conducted the hearing at the Pakistan team hotel in Dubai. Both players attended in person, although they provided their responses in writing. Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema accompanied them. "They are likely to be fined and given demerit points but there will be no match ban on either of the two," a tournament source was quoted as saying in the report.

Complaints And Political Overtones Amid Tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accused the two Pakistani players of making provocative gestures in a formal complaint on Wednesday.

The bitter neighbours are set to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday (September 28).

Related Content
Related Content

Rauf mocked Indian fans by mimicking falling planes, while Farhan’s post–half century celebration was deemed offensive by the Indian side.

Pakistan also lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political comments after dedicating his team’s win on September 14 to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces. Suryakumar pleaded not guilty and was cautioned against further politically construed statements, while the ICC has yet to issue an official statement.

Security Concerns And Broader Political Context

Tensions have escalated since India refused a traditional handshake with Pakistani players during the toss, in a gesture of solidarity with Pahalgam victims. Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out an attack in April this year that killed twenty-six people. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor in May to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  3. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

  4. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  4. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Watch: How Nepal’s Gen Z Protest and #NepoKids Movement Toppled a Government

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin