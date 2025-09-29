IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

With eight runs needed from the last five balls, Tilak Varma launched Haris Rauf for a six over mid-wicket to effectively seal the Asia Cup 2025 in India's favour. Rinku Singh then hit a four off the only ball he faced in the tournament to help India get over the line in a tense game in Dubai. However, if the game itself was tense, what transpired after the match was filled with even more tension.