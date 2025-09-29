IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

Indian players were interviewed by broadcasters from their own country as they revealed their feelings about the victory. Time kept passing as nobody knew when the presentation ceremony would finally take place, if at all it will

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?
Team India celebrates after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

With eight runs needed from the last five balls, Tilak Varma launched Haris Rauf for a six over mid-wicket to effectively seal the Asia Cup 2025 in India's favour. Rinku Singh then hit a four off the only ball he faced in the tournament to help India get over the line in a tense game in Dubai. However, if the game itself was tense, what transpired after the match was filled with even more tension.

What happened after India vs Pakistan final?

Indian players were interviewed by broadcasters from their own country as they revealed their feelings about the victory. Time kept passing as nobody knew when the presentation would finally take place if at all it will.

Indian players were present on the ground and so were the officials but Pakistan players were absent. At the same time, Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi was seen having animated chats with other officials.

Pakistan team emerged from their dressing room for the presentation ceremony greeted by a lot of boos from the small portion of crowd that had the patience to remain seated for so long.

Amid all this, Indian team management reportedly conveyed that they were not ready to take the trophy from Naqvi who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan and recently made controversial posts on social media regarding India.

Related Content
Related Content

As per a Times of India report, India wanted Emirates board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni to hand over the medals and trophy. However, Naqvi was firm in his stance that he will only be the presenter. India also stood strong.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha accepted the runners-up cheque from Naqvi while the Indian team remained uninvolved.

Ultimately, the impasse continued and Naqvi just took the trophy away with himself.

Indian team cheerfully celebrated with an imaginary trophy and captain Suryakumar Yadav said that he had never seen winners being denied trophy in his entire playing career.

What happened in India vs Pakistan final?

Tilak Varma kept his calm to hit a final-over maximum and guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday.

Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav engineered a dramatic Pakistan collapse with his four-wicket haul to bundle out the Men In Green for just 146 despite being 113/1 at one point.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Tilak Varma Revels In One Of 'Most Special Knocks' Of His Life

  3. IND Vs PAK: Rinku Singh Fulfills His Manifestation, Hits Winning Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Final

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PM Modi Congratulates IND, Taunts PAK With Operation Sindoor - Check Tweet

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  4. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  2. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  5. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

Latest Stories

  1. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  2. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  3. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services

  4. Political Blame Game After Stampede: TVK Demands CBI Probe, Rally Ban Plea In HC

  5. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  6. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  7. Trump Optimistic About Middle East Peace Ahead Of Netanyahu Meeting

  8. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final