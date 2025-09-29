IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

With eight runs needed from the last five balls, Tilak Varma launched Haris Rauf for a six over mid-wicket to effectively seal the Asia Cup 2025 in India's favour. Rinku Singh then hit a four off the only ball he faced in the tournament to help India get over the line in a tense game in Dubai. However, if the game itself was tense, what transpired after the match was filled with even more tension.
What happened after India vs Pakistan final?
Indian players were interviewed by broadcasters from their own country as they revealed their feelings about the victory. Time kept passing as nobody knew when the presentation would finally take place if at all it will.
Indian players were present on the ground and so were the officials but Pakistan players were absent. At the same time, Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi was seen having animated chats with other officials.
Pakistan team emerged from their dressing room for the presentation ceremony greeted by a lot of boos from the small portion of crowd that had the patience to remain seated for so long.
Amid all this, Indian team management reportedly conveyed that they were not ready to take the trophy from Naqvi who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan and recently made controversial posts on social media regarding India.
As per a Times of India report, India wanted Emirates board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni to hand over the medals and trophy. However, Naqvi was firm in his stance that he will only be the presenter. India also stood strong.
Pakistan captain Salman Agha accepted the runners-up cheque from Naqvi while the Indian team remained uninvolved.
Ultimately, the impasse continued and Naqvi just took the trophy away with himself.
Indian team cheerfully celebrated with an imaginary trophy and captain Suryakumar Yadav said that he had never seen winners being denied trophy in his entire playing career.
What happened in India vs Pakistan final?
Tilak Varma kept his calm to hit a final-over maximum and guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday.
Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.
Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav engineered a dramatic Pakistan collapse with his four-wicket haul to bundle out the Men In Green for just 146 despite being 113/1 at one point.