IND defeated PAK by 5 wickets to lift the Asia Cup 2025 title
PM Modi took to X to celebrate the victory
Tilak Varma played a handful knock of 69 n.o. to steer India home
India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28 in Dubai to clinch their ninth Asian crown. Following their victory over their arch-rivals, PM Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the Men In Blue.
PM Modi took to X and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."
Tilak Varma played a handful knock of 69 not out and his useful half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube steered India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall including the ODI editions.
The win saw India end the tournament unbeaten and also stay undefeated against Pakistan, starting with a seven-wicket victory in the group stage, six-wicket win in the Super Fours and rounding it off with a five-wicket victory in the final.
Speaking of the match, IND skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first as they restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 146. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.
Sent in, Pakistan were well-served by the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who stitched together 84 runs in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.
However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan.
(With PTI inputs)