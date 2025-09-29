India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PM Modi Congratulates IND, Taunts PAK With Operation Sindoor - Check Tweet

PM Modi celebrated India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025 finale against Pakistan by five wickets, taunting the neighbouring country by referencing Operation Sindoor

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma bats during their Asia Cup 2025 final match against PAK. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND defeated PAK by 5 wickets to lift the Asia Cup 2025 title

  • PM Modi took to X to celebrate the victory

  • Tilak Varma played a handful knock of 69 n.o. to steer India home

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28 in Dubai to clinch their ninth Asian crown. Following their victory over their arch-rivals, PM Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the Men In Blue.

PM Modi took to X and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Tilak Varma played a handful knock of 69 not out and his useful half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube steered India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall including the ODI editions.

The win saw India end the tournament unbeaten and also stay undefeated against Pakistan, starting with a seven-wicket victory in the group stage, six-wicket win in the Super Fours and rounding it off with a five-wicket victory in the final.

Speaking of the match, IND skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first as they restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 146. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.

Related Content
Related Content

Sent in, Pakistan were well-served by the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who stitched together 84 runs in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.

However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  2. Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar's Obstructing Field Appeal Against Salman Raises Eyebrows

  4. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  5. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

  3. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  4. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

  5. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

  2. Russia Unleashes Massive Drone And Missile Barrage On Ukraine Attacks Ongoing

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations