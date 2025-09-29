Speaking of the match, IND skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first as they restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 146. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.