NDA's GST 2.0 Grassroots Drive: Spreading Savings And Reforms Across India

In a nationwide push to amplify the impact of the NDA government's ambitious GST 2.0 reforms, alliance leaders have fanned out across India over the last six days, engaging directly with citizens in retail outlets, bustling markets, and residential neighborhoods. Launched in tandem with the festive season and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a "GST Bachat Utsav" (Savings Festival), this outreach campaign is designed to demystify the reforms and showcase their tangible benefits—from slashed prices on daily essentials to boosted local economies. Effective from September 22, 2025, following the 56th GST Council meeting, GST 2.0 simplifies the tax structure by consolidating slabs primarily into 5% and 18% (with a 40% rate for luxury and sin goods), aiming to save consumers up to ₹2 lakh crore annually while easing compliance for businesses.