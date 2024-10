PAK-A Vs OMN Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens Consolidate After Quick Wickets; 79/2 (9 Overs)

The Oman-bound Pakistan Shaheens squad for ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. X/TheRealPCB

Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan A started off their ACC Men's Emerging T20 Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a closely-fought 7-run defeat over arch-rivals India A at Al Amerat. Hower, the Shaheens have a fantastic opportunity to bounce back in style against Oman. Follow the live score and updates from the Pakistan A Vs Oman, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

21 Oct 2024, 03:01:38 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Oman Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens 34/2 In 5 Overs Pakistan A have lost two wickets inside five overs, that includes skipper Mohammad Haris for 0. Oman have made the new ball talk but have given away cheap runs. PAK A - 34/2 (5 Overs)

21 Oct 2024, 02:24:38 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Oman Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens Opt To Bat First Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza Pakistan A (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w/c), Rohail Nazir, Yasir Khan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, Abdul Samad, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Sufiyan Muqeem

