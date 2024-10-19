India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Indian Openers Depart After Brilliant Start | IND- 104/2 After 11 Overs

India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024. X | Pakistan Cricket

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, to be played between India A and Pakistan A (also known as Pakistan Shaheens) in Al Amerat on Saturday (October 19). Any sporting contest between the sub-continental rivals tends to assume blockbuster proportions, and the fact that this clash pits the up-and-coming talent of both sides makes it all the more fascinating. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND-A vs PAK-A match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2024, 08:03:28 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: PAK Bowling Well! That was another good over for Qasim Akram, conceding just 6 runs (4, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1). Tilak Varma scored his first four of the game, while Nehal is hunting for clear boundaries like a hungry wolf! IND-A: 112-2(13.1)

19 Oct 2024, 07:56:45 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Spinners Begin To Stabilize! After the Indian openers lost their wickets, the Pakistan spinners seemed to stabilize things a bit. In the tenth over, they conceded only 11 runs (1 six, 1 one, 1 one, 1 one, 1 one), and in the eleventh over, they allowed just 8 runs (1 one, 1 one, 1 four, 0, 1). Nehal Wadhera has contributed with a boundary and a six, scoring 16 runs off 13 balls. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is struggling to find his rhythm, managing only 10 runs off 12 balls. IND-A: 99-2(11.2)

19 Oct 2024, 07:44:04 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Opners gone! Arafat Minhas delivers a slow ball to Prabhsimran, who tried to reverse-sweep but gets caught by Mohammad Imran! Prabhsimran departs after scoring 36 runs off 19 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. But there was confusion again, was it a catch? The umpire calls for a review. Fans debate whether his hand touched the ground, but the decision stands—out! Yes, Singh is gone now. Both the Indian openers depart after a brilliant start in quick succession. Nehal Wadhera, left-handed batter, comes to the crease. IND-A: 76-2(7.4)

19 Oct 2024, 07:35:16 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: WICKET! Sufiyan Muqeem finally halts the storm that is Abhishek Sharma, breaking 68-run opening stand. He dismisses him caught by Qasim Akram! Abhishek Sharma departs after scoring 35 runs off 22 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes (back-to-back). With his exit, now the captain Tilak Varma, the left-handed batsman, comes to the crease. IND-A: 69-1(6.2)

19 Oct 2024, 07:32:47 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: SIX and SIX - Hits and Hits! That was a SIX! After some confusion over whether it was a boundary or a six, the umpire checked with the third umpire and confirmed it as six runs. Play was briefly halted to reassess. And on the fourth ball, another clean six! Zaman Khan to Prabhsimran, and he’s making the most of it! INDA - 68-0(6)

19 Oct 2024, 07:22:12 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: The crowd goes crazy! Cricket isn't just a game; they say it's a festival in India and its neighbor Pakistan, where fierce rivalries have existed since the beginning! Today the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is witnessing the crowd going wild, especially for the men in blue as Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh (who have smashed three sixes by now) are leaving no stone unturned—they're absolutely hammering the bowling! IND-A: 42-0(4.4)

19 Oct 2024, 07:09:40 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: IND Openers Start Strong! And the same player who silenced opposing crowds in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad is on fire—Abhishek Sharma has smashed back-to-back boundaries! In just the first over, he’s already making an impact, and Prabhsimran Singh is just on fire, he got a six and a boundary! IND-A: 18-0(2)

19 Oct 2024, 07:04:02 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Thrill Begins India's young star Abhishek Sharma, along with Prabhsimran Singh, has taken the crease. Muhammad Imran opens the attack for Pakistan. The thrill begins in Oman!

19 Oct 2024, 06:58:55 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: PAK Playing XIs Haider Ali, Muhammad Haris (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, Sufyan Moqim

19 Oct 2024, 06:56:41 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: IND Playing XIs Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Chahar, Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam

19 Oct 2024, 06:43:04 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss Update India A captain Tilak Verma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan A.

19 Oct 2024, 06:34:54 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Preview Team India, led by Tilak Varma, boasts a wealth of talent in their squad, including Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, and Abhishek Sharma who emerged as a star of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. He recently scored a century in India's T20I match against Zimbabwe. Captain Varma brings a wave of confidence, having played four ODIs and 16 T20Is since making his international debut last year during India's tour of West Indies in 2023. On the other hand, Pakistan enter the tournament with a strong team captained by Mohammad Haris, who stood out as the most important players of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament. The batting lineup features talented players like Haider Ali and Haseebullah, both of whom recently received call-ups for the second Test against England, along with Mehran Mumtaz.

19 Oct 2024, 06:20:20 pm IST India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Squads India A: Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousuf.