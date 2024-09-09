Cricket

Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch

Babar Azam was greeted with massive cheers from fans as the Pakistan limited-overs skipper got set to take part in the upcoming Champions Cup to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12-29

babar-azam-pakistan-cricket-x-photo
Babar Azam practices ahead of the BAN Tests. Photo: X/babarazam258
info_icon

Babar Azam was greeted with massive cheers from fans as the Pakistan limited-overs skipper got set to take part in the upcoming Champions Cup to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12-29.  (More Cricket News)

A video flew all over the internet where fans erupted in joy and admiration as Babar walked out of the dressing room. 

The 29-year-old also waved at the fans as they started to chant ‘Babar, Babar’, showering their love.

Azam will play for the Stallions who will be captained by Mohanmad Haris.

The side is set to kick-off their campaign on Friday, September 13, against the Lions, who will be captained by Shaheen Afridi. 

Babar Azam will look to turn his form around in the Champions Cup, after suffering a rough patch in recent times. 

He also did not have a great run in the recently concluded Pakistan-Bangladesh Test series where he managed to score 64 runs at an average of 16, with a highest score of 31. 

For the unversed, Azam has also not registered a fifty Test cricket since January 2023. 

