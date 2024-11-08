Cricket

Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka A are set to clash with Pakistan A in a bilateral series consisting of two four-day Tests and three ODIs in Rawalpindi. Here are the live streaming, squads and schedule of the PAK-A Vs SL-A cricket matches

mohammad huraira X pcb
The 22-year-old Mohammad Huraira will be leading the Pakistan Shaheens. Photo: X | PCB
Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka 'A' team for two unofficial Tests and three unofficial ODI matches starting with the first four-day Test match on Monday, 11 November in Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host all five matches of the series. The Sri Lanka 'A' team has already landed in Pakistan and they will start the practice on Friday.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara will be leading the Sri Lanka 'A' Test squad whereas Nuwanidu Fernando is named the skipper of the ODI squad. Dilshan Madushanka, who impressed with his bowling in the Cricket World Cup and was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury, is included in the ODI squad.

Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga are two other players who have impressed in the recently concluded ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024. Pitches in Pakistan are good for batting and seamers get some assistance from the surface.

Mohammad Huraira has been appointed as the captain of the Pakistan Shaheens for a series of matches against Sri Lanka 'A'. The matches, which include two four-day games and three 50-over games, will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 29.

In the white-ball squad, players Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran Jr., and Rohail Nazir retained their spots from the team that participated in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup last month. Additionally, Muhammad Imran, Sirajuddin, and Ubaid Shah have been named to the Shaheens squad for the first time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Ubaid Shah in action - (Photo: X/ Pakistan Cricket)
ICC U-19 World Cup 2024: Brother Of Pakistan's Naseem Shah, Ubaid Sets About Making His Own Legacy Versus Australia

BY PTI

Sri Lanka 'A' Squad

Four-Day Test - Pasindu Sooriyabandara (c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pulindu Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Vishad Randika, Wanuja Sahan, Vishwa Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara, Chamika Gunasekara, Nisala Tharaka, Ashian Daniel, Dinura Kalupahana

Unofficial ODI - Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Dinura Kalupahana, Dushan Hemantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Ransika

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Four-Day Test - Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Faisalabad), Ali Zaryab (Lahore), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Kashif Ali (Rawalpindi), Khurram Shahzad (Faisalabad), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (Karachi), Mohammad Rameez Jnr (Lahore), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (FATA), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Sameen Gul (FATA)

Unofficial ODI - Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Maaz Sadaqat (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Imran Jnr (Swat), Muhammad Imran (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (FATA), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Sharoon Siraj (Multan), Sirajuddin (FATA) and Ubaid Shah (Lahore)

Sri Lanka A tour of Pakistan 2024 - Full Schedule

11-14 Nov – 1st four-day Test match - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day Test match - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

25 Nov – 1st Unofficial ODI match - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

27 Nov - 2nd Unofficial ODI match - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

29 Nov - 3rd Unofficial ODI match - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Live Streaming Details of Sri Lanka A Tour of Pakistan 2024

When does the Sri Lanka A tour of Pakistan 2024 start?

Sri Lanka A tour of Pakistan 2024 will start with the first unofficial Test match from Monday, 11-14 November in Rawalpindi.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka A tour of Pakistan 2024 matches on TV and online?

The live streaming details of the Sri Lanka A tour of Pakistan 2024 are yet to be confirmed and the matches will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

