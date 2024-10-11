ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Fixtures, Format - All You Need To Know

The highly-anticipated Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will kick-start from October 18 till October 18 in Oman. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, that will be played in the T20 format for the first time. (More Cricket News)
The format sees eight teams divided into two groups of four. The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals, that will be held on October 25. The final will be played on October 27 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat.
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Groups
Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong
Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Schedule:
October 18: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong
October 18: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
October 19: Oman vs UAE
October 19: India A vs Pakistan A
October 20: Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong
October 20: Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A
October 21: Oman vs Pakistan A
October 21: India A vs UAE
October 22: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong
October 22: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A
October 23: Pakistan A vs UAE
October 23: Oman vs India A
October 25: Semifinal 1
October 25: Semifinal 2
October 27: Final
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Squads:
Afghanistan A
Sediqullah Atal (c), Qais Ahmad, Zubaid Akbari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Shahidullah, Bilal Sami, Numan Shah (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil
Hong Kong
Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza (vc), Zeeshan Ali, Martin Coetzee, Babar Hayat, Rajab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora.
Pakistan A
Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousuf.
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:
The Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.