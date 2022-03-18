Friday, Mar 18, 2022
PAK Vs AUS: Asif Afridi, Mohammad Haris Named In Pakistan's ODI Squad; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim Dropped

Pakistan will play 3 ODIs and 1 T20I against Australia in Rawalpindi, starting March 29. PCB has announced both the squads of ODIs and T20Is.

PAK Vs AUS: Asif Afridi, Mohammad Haris Named In Pakistan's ODI Squad; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim Dropped
Check Pakistan's ODI and T20I squads for the series against Australia. Photo: PCB

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:14 am

Pakistani selectors have named uncapped spinner Asif Afridi and wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris in the white ball squads for the three ODIs and one-off T20I against Australia. (More Cricket News)

The most notable exclusions include former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Imad Wasim while the selectors have also called up all-rounders Muhammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan who were both out with fitness issues and also missed matches in the Pakistan Super League.

Haris, a former Pakistan under-19 player, has replaced Sarfaraz after some impressive batting performances in the PSL. 

He was also named in the Pakistan squad for the home series against New Zealand last September but the series couldn't be played at the time as the Kiwis returned home on the day of the series opener.

Left-arm spinner Asif also bowled impressively for Multan Sultans who lost in the final to Lahore Qalandars.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said the selection of the two squads was based around a strategy to provide opportunities to high-performing players as part of their strategy to increase the pool of top-class cricketers and developing a formidable bench-strength.

While the selectors have picked up 20 players for the ODIs, which are being played as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League; they have chosen 17 players for the only T20I, leaving out Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel.

ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim jr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani. Usman Qadir.

T20 Squad: Babar Azam (Caps), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar. Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani. Usman Qadir.

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Asif Afridi Mohammad Haris Sarfaraz Ahmed Imad Wasim Muhammad Rizwan Babar Azam Rawalpindi
