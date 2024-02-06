Traditional In The Modern

We may have a luxurious modern modular kitchen, but footwear may not be allowed in that kitchen. Or, no one has the right to enter the kitchen until they have taken a bath. What is so modern about reminding women all the time that she was harassed because of the clothes she wore, or because she was out so late? An(y) act or thought which is new and contemporaneous need not be modern. Similarly, an(y) act or thought that is considered traditional could have traits of being way ahead of its time. What we consider to be a matter of black and white is, therefore, a realm of grey. It is also an ongoing process of constant negotiations and compromises. It is continuous, unfinished, unaccomplished. It is essentially incomplete. It is a complex process indeed. Because our version of modernity is deeply embedded in and tangled with tradition, and it will continue to be. It is not so surprising that after buying a BMW, the first thing we do is a car-puja. We listen to bhajans on a Bose speaker. And we definitely continue to marry within our caste, while we advertise in the matrimony websites, stating: ‘caste’ no bar. Behind the surface glitter of a fancy destination wedding, a series of primordial ties could play their role covertly. Or a traditional arranged marriage can be facilitated by a digital platform, playing the role of a modern matchmaker (Image 4) where the space reserved for a traditional ring is occupied by uncertainty of the search; hence a question mark looms large in place of the ring.