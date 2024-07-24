Ali Fazal Set To Star Opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK's 'Rakht Brahmand'

Ali Fazal is currently basking in the praise and love that his character – Guddu Pandit – from ‘Mirzapur 3’ is receiving. The actor was hailed for his gritty performance in the action drama. Amidst this success, he has now joined Raj & DK’s upcoming web series ‘Rakht Brahmand’ where he will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
‘Rakht Brahmand’ is an upcoming period drama/fantasy series that is helmed by Raj & DK. The web series will be directed by ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve. As of now, the series has a fantastic list of ensemble actors which include Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi along with Ali Fazal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. With six episodes, the limited series will begin shooting from next week onwards in Mumbai.
A source revealed, “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of the fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot is set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show came to him, and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre-wise”.
Fazal will begin shooting for ‘Rakht Brahmand’ from August onwards. On the work front, he has some of the most anticipated projects in the pipeline. He is working on Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Lahore 1947’, and Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life.’ The actor recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Richa Chadha.