In the pics, Richa was seen lying down on Ali and both touched the baby bump. In one pic, she was seen posing cradling her bump. The 'Heeramandi' actress captioned the pics, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies…''