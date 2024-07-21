New parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal treated their fans with the first glimpse of their baby girl. They also penned a gratitude note for their fans and well-wishers for showering them with love and blessings. Alongside the note, they shared a picture of their newborn wrapped in a blanket. Richa and Ali didn't reveal the face of their baby, but only the cute feet.
Richa and Ali, in their joint post wrote, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings”.
Have a look at the post here.
Fans and celebs commented on the post. Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, and Soha Ali Khan among others congratulated Richa and Ali on becoming parents.
On July 16, Richa and Ali welcomed their first child. After a couple of days later, they announced the arrival of their daughter with a joint statement.
They shared, ''We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24!'' and added, ''Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings! (sic)”.
On the same day of her delivery, Richa took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Ali. She also penned a heartfelt note and turned off the comments.
In the pics, Richa was seen lying down on Ali and both touched the baby bump. In one pic, she was seen posing cradling her bump. The 'Heeramandi' actress captioned the pics, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies…''
Ali and Richa got married in Lucknow on October 4, 2022. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February this year.