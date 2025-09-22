Adhira First Look Out: Prasanth Varma Introduces Kalyan Dasari And SJ Suryah From His PVCU Film

Adhira is being directed by Sharan Koppisetty
Filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who gained widespread acclaim for Hanu-Man (2024), is coming up with yet another superhero film titled Adhira. On Monday, he unveiled the first look poster of Adhira, which is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) film.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Prasanth shared the poster introducing Kalyan Dasari, son of producer DVV Danayya. He is playing a superhero in his debut film. The poster also features SJ Suryah, who is playing the villain in the PVCU film.
"When darkness blooms the world, a LIGHTNING of hope emerges Presenting @IamKalyanDasari and @iam_SJSuryah A New SUPERHERO from #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse (sic)", he wrote.
The poster also has lava, volcano and lightning. Kalyan can be seen in an armoured suit while Suryah donned a black outfit and a horn headgear. Both sported fierce avatars in the poster.
Adhira is being directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios. Originally announced in 2022, it was supposed to be directed by Prasanth. Shivendra has handled the camera, while Sricharan Pakala is the composer of the film.
Varma had earlier opened up about the delay of the film. He told Hindustan Times, “People talk like Adhira was put on hold, but we have been working hard to crack its story all this time. It was the toughest to crack out of all the films in this universe. It also took a lot of pre-production work, but we are ready now.”
Prasanth's next directorial is Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead. The superhero action film is the sequel to his blockbuster Hanu-Man, starring Teja Sajja. The epic is also part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), and it is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The release date is yet to be announced.