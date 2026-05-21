Germany's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann Brings Manuel Neuer Out Of Retirement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:

Germany have recalled Manuel Neuer out of international retirement for FIFA World Cup 2026, with Julian Nagelsmann set to name the veteran goalkeeper in the squad

Germanys Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann Brings Neuer Out Of Retirement
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, left, speaks with DFB media spokeswoman Franziska Wuelle as he announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 21, 2026 (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Summary of this article

  • Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement to join Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

  • Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is expected to make Neuer the team’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Oliver Baumann

  • Young stars Said El Mala and Lennart Karl are among the surprise inclusions in Germany’s reported World Cup squad

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been coaxed out of retirement for the World Cup by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The 40-year-old Neuer retired after the 2024 European Championship but was included in Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

His inclusion is a blow to Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who was assured he was the No. 1 until reports emerged in recent weeks that Julian Nagelsmann was thinking about a Neuer recall. Up to last week, Baumann was saying Nagelsmann told him he’d be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup.

The 35-year-old Baumann has shown over more than 500 Bundesliga appearances that he’s a team player, and he’s unlikely to let any personal disappointment have any impact on Germany’s chances of success.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was seen as Neuer’s natural successor but has been beset by injuries and made just two appearances for Girona after joining the club on loan in January.

Also Check: Brazil's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Baumann has made 11 appearances for Germany, compared to 124 by Neuer, whose last game was in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals hosted by Germany, a 2-1 extra time loss to eventual champion Spain.

Related Content
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, left, speaks with DFB media spokeswoman Franziska Wuelle as he announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. - | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Cristiano Ronaldo is added to the Portugal's squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 and is set to play his 6th edition of the marquee football tournament. - AP Photo/Armando Franca
A screen displays an image of Neymar after coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, included him in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. - | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Neymar Junior called up by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil's 26 member FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. - neymarjr/X

The clamor to include Neuer in the squad grew louder after he produced some outstanding performances for Bayern Munich, particularly against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The only concern are recurring injuries. Neuer went off early during Bayern’s last Bundesliga game of the season and the club said on Sunday he “must take a break for the time being because of muscular problems in his left calf.” It was unsure if Neuer could play in the German Cup final against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Drip-feed announcements

In a bid to generate more excitement, the German soccer federation (DFB) began on Thursday morning announcing the World Cup squad one by one before Nagelsmann’s scheduled announcement that afternoon.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich was the first to have his place confirmed, followed by Deniz Undav, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala.

Also Check: Portugal's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Musiala made the squad after impressing for Bayern and proving his fitness after recovering from breaking his leg at the Club World Cup in July.

Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown will get a chance to add to his three appearances.

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry was ruled out of the tournament with injury, while young Bayern teammate Lennart Karl won his race to be fit in time.

Germany aiming for fifth title

Four-time champion Germany faces Ivory Coast, Ecuador and newcomer Curacao in Group E at the World Cup.

Preparations are due to start in the Bavarian resort of Herzogenaurach on May 27, two days later than initially planned.

The team will play warmups against Finland in Mainz on May 31, then the United States in Chicago on June 6.

Germany Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (Leipzig), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Pascal Groß (Brighton), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich),

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Galatasaray)

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories