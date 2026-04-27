PSG Vs Bayern Preview, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Defence Key As Two Best Attacking Sides Collide In Paris

PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov celebrates with PSG's Lee Kang-in after the French League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint-Germain in Angers, western France, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov celebrates with PSG's Lee Kang-in after the French League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint-Germain in Angers, western France, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier