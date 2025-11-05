PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Diaz Almost Goes From Hero To Zero In Hard-Fought Win

Bayern broke the deadlock after just four minutes, punishing sloppy PSG play with Diaz scrambling the ball home after Michael Olise was initially denied

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bayern Munich
Diaz celebrates on a bittersweet day for the winger
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Luis Diaz scored twice and was sent off as Bayern beat PSG at Parc des Princes

  • Bayern broke the deadlock after just four minutes

  • Ousmane Dembele walked off with another injury

Luis Diaz scored twice and was sent off as Bayern Munich maintained their winning run with a 2-1 victory over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Vincent Kompany's side came out on top in a blockbuster clash at Parc des Princes thanks to Diaz's first-half brace, despite playing the second half with 10 men after the Colombian received a straight red card just before the break.

Bayern broke the deadlock after just four minutes, punishing sloppy PSG play with Diaz scrambling the ball home after Michael Olise was initially denied.

The hosts thought they had equalised midway through the first half when Ousmane Dembele, who limped off shortly afterwards, saw his close-range finish ruled out for offside by VAR.

Serge Gnabry rattled both posts from distance before Diaz doubled Bayern's lead in the 32nd minute, pouncing to finish after robbing a lackadaisical Marquinhos of possession.

However, after Aleksandar Pavlovic was denied by the offside flag, Diaz received his marching orders for a rash challenge on Achraf Hakimi following a VAR review.

Vitinha stung Manuel Neuer's palms from distance as PSG looked to capitalise on their numerical advantage, but it was not until the 74th minute that Joao Neves volleyed home from Lee Kang-In's cross.

PSG piled on the pressure late on, but Neves headed wide with Marquinhos also squandering a presentable chance as Bayern held firm for their 16th straight win of 2025-26 and move above Arsenal at the top of the standings.

Data Debrief: Diaz takes a slice of unwanted history

Diaz became only the second player to score twice and be sent off in a Champions League match, after Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool in October 2021.

Nevertheless, Bayern held on to extend their winning streak against PSG to five games, and they are the first side to beat the Ligue 1 giants in three successive Champions League away matches.

On an individual note, this was a landmark day for Joshua Kimmich, who made his 100th appearance in the competition. He is the fifth Bayern player to bring up a century of Champions League games, after Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm and Oliver Kahn.

As for PSG, they have now failed to win their fourth group match in each of the last five Champions League seasons.

