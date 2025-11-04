PSG Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Les Parisiens, Bavarians Set Up Mouth-Watering Clash In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the PSG vs FBC match at Parc de Princes Stadium, Paris on November 5, 2025

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
The Parc de Princes Stadium in Paris will get ready for the matchweek 4 encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between German giants Bayern Munich and defending champions PSG. Harry Kane and co take on the reigning champions, in what promises to be an enticing contest amongst two favourites for the title this campaign. PSG will count on home comforts but the Bavarians have been undefeated this season and will look to continue their run. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PSG vs FBC match at Parc de Princes Stadium, Paris on November 5, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

PSG Vs Bayern Munich, LIVE Score: H2H

  • Total games – 15

  • PSG won – 7

  • Bayern won – 8

  • Matches drawn – 0

PSG Vs Bayern Munich, LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Location: Paris, France

  • Stadium: Parc des Princes Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, November 5

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30 a.m. IST

Published At:
