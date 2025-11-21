PSG Vs Bayern Munich, Women's Champions League: Parisians' Slump Continues As Bavarians Secure Third Straight Win

Bayern Munich defeated PSG by 3-1 at the Parc des Princes
They clinched the 5th spot in the table with victory over PSG
Bayern have won their last three matches since losing opener against Barcelona
Bayern Munich climbed to fifth in the Champions League table after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at the Parc des Princes.
Sakina Karchaoui’s 16th-minute opener was followed by an equaliser from Linda Dallmann just 110 seconds later, while Momoko Tanikawa and Jovana Damnjanovic made sure of the victory for the German side.
Bayern are now just one point behind league phase leaders Barcelona, while PSG are the other team yet to win a single point in the competition after four games.
Atletico Madrid also strengthened their position in the competition with a 4-0 win on the road against Twente.
Amaiur Sarriegi and Julia Bartel scored in the first half before Synne Jensen and Flamma Benitez completed the rout in the second period.
Atleti sit in ninth on six points while Twente remain outside the top 12 in 14th with just two points to their name.
Elsewhere, OH Leuven held Roma to a 1-1 draw as the Italian outfit were made to rue their wastefulness in front of goal.
Evelyne Viens put Roma ahead in the 18th minute before Jada Conjinenberg’s second-half penalty secured a point for the hosts.
Roma produced 2.08 expected goals (xG) from 21 shots, 12 of which were on target, while Leuven accumulated 1.89 xG with seven of their 18 attempts testing the goalkeeper.
Data Debrief: Buhl the provider again
Klara Buhl assisted Tanikawa for Bayern’s second goal against PSG, marking her fifth assist in the competition this season.
She has more assists than any other player in the Champions League this season, while she has also contributed to goals in her last five games in the Champions League (two goals, five assists).
Bayern have now won each of their last three games in the Champions League after losing 7-1 in their campaign opener to Barcelona.