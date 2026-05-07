Bayern Munich 1-1 PSG UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Aggregate Lead Helps Parisians Enter Final
In the second leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League semifinal on May 7, Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the final by holding Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, advancing 6-5 on aggregate. Defending champions PSG arrived in Munich with a slim 5-4 advantage from a high-scoring first leg in Paris. The return match proved to be a tense tactical battle. PSG took an early lead through Ousmane Dembele in the 3rd minute, significantly shifting the pressure onto the hosts. Despite Bayern's aggressive efforts and a late 90th-minute goal from Harry Kane, the German side could not find the decisive second goal needed to force extra time. Vincent Kompany’s Bayern side dominated possession but struggled to break down the resilient PSG defense. With this result, PSG advanced to face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, marking their second consecutive appearance in the championship match.
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