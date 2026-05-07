Bayern Munich 1-1 PSG UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Aggregate Lead Helps Parisians Enter Final

In the second leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League semifinal on May 7, Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the final by holding Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, advancing 6-5 on aggregate. Defending champions PSG arrived in Munich with a slim 5-4 advantage from a high-scoring first leg in Paris. The return match proved to be a tense tactical battle. PSG took an early lead through Ousmane Dembele in the 3rd minute, significantly shifting the pressure onto the hosts. Despite Bayern's aggressive efforts and a late 90th-minute goal from Harry Kane, the German side could not find the decisive second goal needed to force extra time. Vincent Kompany’s Bayern side dominated possession but struggled to break down the resilient PSG defense. With this result, PSG advanced to face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, marking their second consecutive appearance in the championship match.

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Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG players celebrate after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Harry Kane leave the pitch after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern's Harry Kane scores his side's first goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saves the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Desire Doue, right, heads the ball as Bayern's Dayot Upamecano tries to stop him during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic, right, challenges PSG's Joao Neves during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Champions League Semifinal: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern players react after referee Joao Pinheiro's decision during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Champions League Semifinal: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, background left, scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Champions League Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Fans cheer during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery, right, kicks the ball as Bayern's Luis Diaz looks on during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Champions League Semifinal Second Leg Soccer Match
PSG's Joao Neves, bottom, stops Bayern's Harry Kane during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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