Defamation Charges on Arvind Kejriwal: The Repercussions That The Delhi HC Order Has

This order by the Delhi High Court has major repercussions as social media intermediaries like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook work on algorithms. Many times, a user account with followers under 100 may have a tweet/post with millions of likes and viewership because it is defamatory, or people want to see such a tweet/post. In such a case the published defamatory content will have a huge user interaction and will lead to a lowering of the reputation of the defamed person, even though the influence of the user account is ‘negligible followers’ or ‘with limited influence’. These situations will lead to an overreaching effect of the order passed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

Defamation is no longer a crime in a large number of democratic countries around the globe. The majority of similar offenses were no longer subject to criminal prosecution for defamation in the UK in 2009. Although defamation is not a federal crime in the US, numerous states do have criminal laws against it. There are very few criminal convictions for defamation since the US Supreme Court has limited the applicability of this statute and has defended free expression.

However, if we look at the matter of defamation by retweeting on Twitter, there needs to be clarity on whether a retweeter or the original publisher of the content should be liable for defamation. Since, in occasions such as of CM Arvind Kejriwal, there can be a vendetta against a political leader only for retweeting. Tools such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are often used to share or flag content; they are not always meant to be interpreted as endorsing content from other sources. This order can be used as a tool, at a time when there is a necessity to do away with criminal defamation.

The author is a Legal Researcher based in New Delhi.